by Angela Mohan on  September 1, 2021 at 11:13 AM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Effective Treatment Regimen for Cancer With Reduced Doses
New regimen with lower dosage but for a longer duration could treat Burkitt lymphoma (BL) effectively.

BL is a highly aggressive form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) with endemic, immunodeficiency-associated, and sporadic variants. Sporadic BL is most commonly found outside malaria-endemic countries and seen in young adults.

CODOX-M and IVAC regimens have proved effective for the treatment of sporadic BL. But, these standard regimens are short-term and intensive, which frequently causes high toxicity and severe, sometimes life-threatening complications, which may not be ideal of Asian population.


In a study recently published in Cancer Biology & Medicine, scientists from Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center (SYSUCC), China, sought a solution to these problems.

Researchers hypothesized that a CODOX-M/IVAC regimen with lower dosage but a longer exposure time would be just as effective as the recommended treatment but with a reduced resulting toxicity.

They conducted a retrospective study in which 123 HIV-negative patients with untreated sporadic BL were enrolled at SYSUCC between 2008 and 2019.

The patients were divided into low-risk and high-risk groups; low-risk patients received four to six cycles of R-CODOX-M, whereas high-risk patients received six to eight alternating cycles of R-CODOX-M and IVAC.

The results for the modified regimen found promising. The overall survival rate after five years was relatively high, and also the frequency and severity of adverse events were lower than those reported in previous studies for standard regimens.

Serious mucositis did not occur at all in this study. Moreover, sepsis cases were only four, and treatment-related mortality among the high-risk patients was 2 out of 74 patients.

"Our findings add to the growing body of non-randomized data demonstrating the efficacy and safety profile of modified R-CODOX-M/IVAC regimens," remarks Dr Tongyu Lin of SYSUCC, who led the study, "Moreover, ours was the first report involving such a modified regimen in a cohort of adult Chinese BL patients."

The research team hopes that prospective trials will be conducted in the future using the proposed treatment strategy. "We believe that the modified R-CODOX-M/IVAC regimen may be more suitable for clinical application than the current guidelines and therefore deserves further evaluation," concludes Dr. Lin.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Rituximab May Hold Promise in Treating Pediatric Burkitt Lymphoma
Results of the phase III Inter-B-NHL-ritux 2010 clinical trial show the effectiveness of Rituximab in improving the survival rate among kids with non-Hogkin lymphoma.
READ MORE
Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases
Cigarette smoking, unhealthy diets, overuse of alcohol, and physical inactivity are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause chronic diseases such as obesity, hypertension, diabetes mellitus, cancer and cardiovascular disease.
READ MORE
Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant
What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits. Dandelion prevents cancer and heart attack, aids in weight loss, and improves digestion. Read this article to find out more about the benefits of dandelion.
READ MORE
Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors for Cancer Treatment
Immune checkpoint inhibitors are promising drugs to treat a variety of cancers and the FDA has approved usage of these checkpoint proteins to treat Cancer.
READ MORE
Non-Communicable Diseases
Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) are a group of chronic non-infectious diseases which include Cardiovascular Diseases, Chronic Respiratory Diseases, Diabetes Mellitus and Cancer. They contribute to the maximum number of deaths globally.
READ MORE
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

More News on:

Cancer and HomeopathyCancer FactsCancerTattoos A Body ArtCommon Lifestyle Habits that Cause DiseasesHealth Benefits of Dandelion PlantImmune Checkpoint Inhibitors for Cancer TreatmentNon-Communicable Diseases