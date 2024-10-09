Treatment of Breast Cancer Linked to Accelerated Biological Aging

A recent study has found that prevalent treatments for breast cancer, such as chemotherapy, radiation, and surgical interventions, could potentially hasten the biological aging process in individuals who have survived breast cancer. This study was conducted by researchers at the UCLA Health Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Breast cancer
Go to source). The results indicate that indicators of cellular aging—including DNA damage response, cellular senescence, and inflammatory pathways—were markedly elevated in all breast cancer survivors, irrespective of the type of treatment. This implies that the effects of breast cancer therapies on the body are more profound than previously recognized. This study was published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute.
‘Did You Know?
In 2022, breast cancer was responsible for 670,000 fatalities worldwide. On an average, a woman in the United States is diagnosed with breast cancer every two minutes. #breastcancer #aging #medindia’
In 2022, breast cancer was responsible for 670,000 fatalities worldwide. On an average, a woman in the United States is diagnosed with breast cancer every two minutes. #breastcancer #aging #medindia’
Breast Cancer Therapies and Signals of Aging“For the first time, we're showing that the signals we once thought were driven by chemotherapy are also present in women undergoing radiation and surgery,” said study lead author Judith Carroll, an associate professor of psychiatry and biobehavioral sciences at UCLA, Endowed Chair for the George F. Solomon Professorship in Psychobiology and investigator in the UCLA Health Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center. “While we expected to see increased gene expression linked to biological aging in women who received chemotherapy, we were surprised to find similar changes in those who only underwent radiation or surgery.”
Advances in cancer therapies have greatly improved survival rates, with an estimated 4 million breast cancer survivors in the U.S. today and over 6 million expected by 2040. However, breast cancer is linked to accelerated aging, impacting physical abilities, independence, and lifespan. Biological aging processes, which drive conditions like fatigue, cognitive decline, frailty, and cardiovascular disease, appear to be a major factor. Evidence suggests that cancer treatments, like chemotherapy, can increase the risk of earlier onset of these aging-related conditions, making it crucial to understand the specific pathways involved to better target and manage them.
Zombie Cells Responsible for Biological Aging Irrespective of Treatment TypeTo examine how gene expression related to aging changes over time in women diagnosed with breast cancer, the team conducted a two-year longitudinal study that tracked women undergoing breast cancer treatment prior to receiving treatment and again following treatment to see how their biological aging markers evolved.
The team tracked the gene expression in their blood cells using RNA sequencing, focusing on markers that signal biological aging — including a process known as cellular senescence, which is when cells stop dividing but don't die. These so-called "zombie cells" accumulate over time and can release harmful substances that damage nearby healthy cells, contributing to aging and inflammation.
The data was then analyzed using statistical models to help identify aging-related changes.
Advertisement
They also saw increases in DNA damage response genes, which are genes that are expressed when there is DNA damage. Although chemotherapy did have a slightly different pattern, similar to what others have shown, they also noted changes in women who did not receive chemotherapy.
Advertisement
"We’ve only just begun to understand the long-term consequences of cancer therapy and these findings are a critical step toward understanding the biological pathways that drive many post-treatment symptoms in breast cancer survivors,” added Carroll. “Our goal is to find ways to improve survivorship, not just in terms of years lived, but also in quality of life and overall health."
The team is now exploring a new biomarker that measures a woman's biological age and the pace at which she is aging. This could help determine whether the aging signals detected during cancer treatment have a long-term effect on biological age. The team plans to investigate factors that may influence this, with a focus on protective behaviors such as exercise, stress management, and healthy sleep patterns.
Reference:
- Breast cancer - (https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/breast-cancer)
Source-Eurekalert