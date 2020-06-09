by Colleen Fleiss on  September 6, 2020 at 3:11 AM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Treatment Key in Responding to COVID-19 Health Anxiety in Children: Study
Among children and young children, to avoid the long-term mental health consequences from coronavirus, early identification, and treatment are important, revealed a study published in Behavioural and Cognitive Psychotherapy Journal and conducted by the University of Bath psychologists.

Health concerns triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic interfere with children's lives; parents and teachers should look out for signs, namely excessive handwashing, and seek professional help if needed.

Empowering Better Health

In kids, health anxieties in kids are triggered by an immediate family member getting sick, increased family tension due to parental health-related worries.


Psychologists suggested that parents and teachers must consider cognitive behavioral therapy as an effective treatment option to health anxieties in children and young people.

Dr Jo Daniels clinical psychologist within the Department of Psychology at the University of Bath, who throughout the pandemic has been active in advising and guiding individuals and organizations on responding to COVID-19-related health anxieties, explains:

"Children may not always be able to describe or verbalize their concerns clearly, so we are looking for marked changes in behavior or worries that get in the way of living life to the full. Teachers also now have a role in this when children return back to school, as they tend to know the children well, and school is where they will be spending a large part of their day."

Dr Maria Loades, also from Bath's Department of Psychology, added: "As children and young people return to school, they need to have the opportunity to catch up, not just academically, but also socially and emotionally.

"A big part of this is having the time and space to connect with one another through play, which gives them a chance to process the emotions and to share their experiences with others. It will take time for children and young people to adjust. While we want to avoid pathologizing normal responses to the pandemic, in children and young people especially, it is vital to spot the signs and intervene early."

Tips for managing health anxieties in children:

1. Parents or teachers who notice that kids are worried about health should talk with them, listen to their concerns, and encourage them to find simple steps to overcome their fears.

2. Correct the misunderstandings and fears surrounding COVID-19 and the necessary precautions.

Dr Loades adds: "We all need to work together to ensure children and young people are able to live their lives to the fullest."

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Anxiety - Symptom Evaluation
Anxiety is a state of mind where a person experiences fear, uneasiness, tension, irritability or apprehension in response to an unfamiliar stressful situation or object.
READ MORE
Herbs that Reduce Anxiety and Depression
Read on to find out which herbs and herbal products are useful and effective in treating the chronic and recurring disorders such as anxiety and depression.
READ MORE
Quiz on Anxiety Disorder
Intense fear, persistent worry, bad dreams, feelings that you may be going crazy ï¿½ sounds familiar? Take this quiz and find out more on symptoms and treatment of anxiety ...
READ MORE
What to Expect When Influenza Season Meets COVID-19?
Health expert revealed what to expect when influenza season overlaps with COVID-19. COVID-19 and seasonal influenza are spread through respiratory droplets produced by an infected person.
READ MORE
Agoraphobia
Agoraphobia is an anxiety disorder characterised by the patient avoiding spaces, crowds, or situations
READ MORE
Anxiety Disorder
Anxiety disorder involves excessive worry about actual circumstances, events or conflicts. Anyone can develop this disorder. Genes may play a role.
READ MORE
Asperger´s Syndrome
Asperger’s Syndrome or (AS) is a neurological condition marked by delay in the development of motor skills, difficulty in social interactions, strange facial expressions, misplaced gestures and fixed routines. .
READ MORE
Bereavement
Bereavement is a word used to denote grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one.
READ MORE
Hyperventilation
Hyperventilation occurs when a person breathes in excess to the body’s requirement.
READ MORE
Placebo Effects: Rare Insights
Placebo response is now generally well accepted. ‘Placebo response’ is the friend of the clinician and enemy of disease’.
READ MORE
Post Traumatic Stress Disorder
Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), is a mental condition triggered by a traumatic event. PTSD treatment includes pyschotherapy, behavior therapy and medications.
READ MORE
Tourette Syndrome
Tourette syndrome (TS) is a neurological disorder wherein the affected person makes repetitive and stereotyped involuntary movements, or noises, called ‘tics’.
READ MORE
Xenophobia
Xenophobia can be studied from two different perspectives. First as a medical condition ‘phobia’ second as a cultural and social malaise. Xenophobia can manifest itself in several ways in a country.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

More News on:

Anxiety DisorderAgoraphobiaAsperger´s SyndromeStress Relief Through Alternative MedicineHyperventilationBereavementPost Traumatic Stress DisorderXenophobiaTourette SyndromePlacebo Effects: Rare Insights