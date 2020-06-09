Treatment Key in Responding to COVID-19 Health Anxiety in Children: Study

Among children and young children, to avoid the long-term mental health consequences from coronavirus, early identification, and treatment are important, revealed a study published in Behavioural and Cognitive Psychotherapy Journal and conducted by the University of Bath psychologists.



Health concerns triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic interfere with children's lives; parents and teachers should look out for signs, namely excessive handwashing, and seek professional help if needed.

‘Signs of stress in children may include tummy ache, sleeping problems and not engaging in normally enjoyable activities; for those particularly affected by health related anxiety, you might expect to see excessive hand-washing, exaggerated avoidance of touching objects for fear of picking up the virus, or repeated reassurance seeking from adults in addition to the usual signs of stress and worry.’





Dr Jo Daniels clinical psychologist within the Department of Psychology at the University of Bath, who throughout the pandemic has been active in advising and guiding individuals and organizations on responding to COVID-19-related health anxieties, explains:



"Children may not always be able to describe or verbalize their concerns clearly, so we are looking for marked changes in behavior or worries that get in the way of living life to the full. Teachers also now have a role in this when children return back to school, as they tend to know the children well, and school is where they will be spending a large part of their day."



Dr Maria Loades, also from Bath's Department of Psychology, added: "As children and young people return to school, they need to have the opportunity to catch up, not just academically, but also socially and emotionally.



"A big part of this is having the time and space to connect with one another through play, which gives them a chance to process the emotions and to share their experiences with others. It will take time for children and young people to adjust. While we want to avoid pathologizing normal responses to the pandemic, in children and young people especially, it is vital to spot the signs and intervene early."



Tips for managing health anxieties in children:



1. Parents or teachers who notice that kids are worried about health should talk with them, listen to their concerns, and encourage them to find simple steps to overcome their fears.



2. Correct the misunderstandings and fears surrounding COVID-19 and the necessary precautions.



Dr Loades adds: "We all need to work together to ensure children and young people are able to live their lives to the fullest."



In kids, health anxieties in kids are triggered by an immediate family member getting sick, increased family tension due to parental health-related worries.