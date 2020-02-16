medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

Treatment for Bile Duct Cancer

by Jeffil Obadiah on  February 16, 2020 at 10:05 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) is a deadly disease with few treatments, but researchers in the UK and Thailand have discovered that the PRH/HHEX protein is a key driver in the disease, with increased levels affecting the response of cancer cells to therapeutic drugs.

Treatment for Bile Duct Cancer
Treatment for Bile Duct Cancer

Formation of CCA is driven by alterations in the levels of the PRH protein which controls genes and signaling pathways in the body - a discovery which could allow doctors to use specific drugs to treat the cancer.

Show Full Article


Researchers from the Universities of Birmingham and Nottingham worked with partners at the Chulabhorn Research Institute, in Bangkok. The study, funded by the Medical Research Council (Newton Fund) and Thailand Research Fund, is published in Cancer Research and featured on front cover of Cancer Research Feb 15th 2020 issue.

Dr Padma Sheela Jayaraman, from the Institute of Cancer and Genomic Sciences at the University of Birmingham, commented: "Clinical efficacy of chemotherapeutic strategies is likely to depend on PRH expression level. Tailoring patient medication according to the individual level of PRH expression could improve clinical usefulness of several compounds, recently suggested as potential novel treatments for bile duct cancer."

Aberrant Notch and Wnt signalling are known drivers of CCA, but the underlying factors controlling these pathways were not previously known.

The researchers found that hyper-activation of Notch and Wnt signalling is connected to dysregulation of PRH. Moreover, they suggest new therapeutic options based on the dependence of specific Wnt, Notch, and CDK4/6 inhibitors on PRH activity.

They demonstrate that expression of PPH is elevated in cases of CCA and that reduction in PRH levels reduced CCA tumour growth in a model of cancer. They showed that high PRH expression in primary human biliary epithelial cells isolated from human liver, by Dr Simon Afford from the University of Birmingham's Centre for Liver and Gastrointestinal Research, tended to increase cancer cell properties such as invasion and anchorage-independent growth.

Professor Kevin Gaston, from the University of Nottingham School of Medicine and Biodiscovery Institute, commented: "We are excited by the outcomes of this international collaborative study and we are working towards translating these findings into new ways of treating individual patients in the UK and in Thailand, where there is a particularly high incidence of CCA."



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Recommended Reading

Prostate Cancer

This cancer affects men over the age of 50 years and screening with rectal examination and PSA can help both in early detection and effective treatment

Penile Cancer

Penile cancer or cancer of the penis often affects adult males. Penile cancer may be treated with surgery, chemotherapy or radiotherapy.

Ampullary Cancer

Ampullary cancer is a rare cancer of the ampulla of Vater that connects the common bile duct and pancreatic duct to the small intestine. Symptoms of ampullary cancer include jaundice, weight loss.

Bile Duct Cancer

Bile duct cancer occurs either within the liver or the point where the bile ducts emerge from the liver or outside the liver.

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Cigarette smoking, unhealthy diets, overuse of alcohol, and physical inactivity are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause chronic diseases such as obesity, hypertension, diabetes mellitus, cancer and cardiovascular disease.

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits. Dandelion prevents cancer and heart attack, aids in weight loss, and improves digestion. Read this article to find out more about the benefits of dandelion.

Patent Ductus Arteriosus

Patent Ductus Arteriosus is a congenital defect of the heart where the fetal passage between pulmonary artery and aorta remains open and causes excess pulmonary blood flow.

Sclerosing Cholangitis

Sclerosing cholangitis is a liver disease characterized by inflammation and scarring of bile ducts within and outside the liver resulting in their constriction.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

Cancer and HomeopathyPatent Ductus ArteriosusCancer FactsCancerTattoos A Body ArtBile Duct CancerSclerosing CholangitisAmpullary CancerCommon Lifestyle Habits that Cause DiseasesHealth Benefits of Dandelion Plant
Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Cocoa can Help People With Peripheral Artery Disease Walk Again

Smart Jumpsuit can Track Infants'' Movement and Development

Simple Beauty Tips to Keep Your Skin Young during Menopause
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive