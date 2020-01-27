medindia

Treatment Doesn't Follow Guidelines For Lower Back Pain In Adults

by Jeffil Obadiah on  January 27, 2020 at 11:15 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Adults with "new and persistent" Low Back pain Opioids are prescribed with opioids - in most cases without trying guideline-recommended pain medications.
Treatment Doesn't Follow Guidelines For Lower Back Pain In Adults
Treatment Doesn't Follow Guidelines For Lower Back Pain In Adults

According to the new research by Dan Pham Ly, MD, MPP, of Harvard University. He comments, "This study raises concerns about excessive use of low-value and potentially harmful treatments for the common problem of LBP in older adults, with under-use of evidence-based, guideline-recommended treatments."

Show Full Article


Many Medicare Patients Don't Receive Evidence-Based Treatments for New LBP The study used Medicare claims data on more than 162,000 older adults with new LBP from 2011 through 2014. About 70 percent of patients were women; average age was approximately 77. None had received previous opioid treatment. The analysis included information on multiple visits for LBP over the course of a year, providing data on the timing and sequence of care.

Over half of patients (54 percent) made only one healthcare visit for LBP. That's consistent with evidence that many new episodes of LBP are self-limiting. As stated in the current American College of Physicians guidelines, most patients with LBP "improve over time regardless of treatment."

Advanced imaging studies - computed tomography (CT) or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans - were used in about 15 percent of patients overall, and 29 percent of those with two or more LBP visits. In about half of cases, CT or MRI scans were performed within six weeks.

That's contrary to an American Academy of Family Physicians statement that most patients don't need advanced imaging studies for initial evaluation of LBP. Opioids were prescribed to about one-fourth of patients overall, including one-third of those with two or more LBP visits. In contrast, LBP guidelines suggest that other pain relievers - including nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), such as naproxen or ibuprofen - should be tried before opioids.

Physical therapy was prescribed to only 11 percent of patients overall and 17 percent of those with two or more visits. Evidence suggests that early use of physical therapy can avoid the use of opioids in patients with LBP.

Most patients treated with opioids had not received a prescription NSAID or physical therapy. Chronic opioid use developed in about one percent of patients overall, and nearly two percent of those with two or more visits.

Low back pain is a common reason for healthcare visits - in a given year, about ten percent of people will develop a new episode of LBP. Studies examining trends in LBP treatment found increasing use of opioids, and decreased use of NSAIDs, up to 2010. The new analysis focused on more recent patterns in evaluation and treatment of LBP in Medicaid patients, including data on repeated visits over one year.

"Many patients who develop new LBP receive guideline non-concordant care such as early advanced imaging and opioids before other modalities like PT and prescription NSAIDs," Dr. Ly writes. At least in the first half of the past decade, one-third of patients making two or more LBP visits received opioids - often without having tried other recommended treatments.

Dr. Ly calls for future studies examining barriers to guideline-recommended treatments for LBP in older adults - particularly physical therapy and NSAIDS. He also points out that pain management can be challenging in older adults, highlighting the need for studies to compare the safety and effectiveness of medication options.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Recommended Reading

Back Injuries

Common back injuries include strains, sprains and fracture and they can occur due to pressure or trauma.

Back Pain at Workplace: Prevention and Exercises

Understanding the basics about our back and our posture is very important in preventing back pain and improving workplace productivity.

Back Pain

Back pain or Backache is common due to poor posture, postural deformities and life style. Back pain can be classified anatomically as upper, lower and middle back pain.

Back Sprain

Back sprain indicates a painful condition caused due to excessive stretching of a muscle or ligament of the back. It results in severe pain and may restrict normal body movements.

Can Heavy School Bag Cause Back Pain in Children?

Causes of backache in adults can vary but majority of backaches in growing children is traced to heavy school bags. Backache in children is a common problem now with school bags becoming heavier.

Cervical Spondylosis

Cervical spondylosis is a disorder in which there is abnormal wear on cervical vertebrae.

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Increasing weight of school bags can cause back pain in kids. Types of backpacks for school, carrying the right books and coordinated efforts between parents and school can help solve the problem.

Thoracic Outlet Syndrome

Thoracic outlet syndrome (TOS) is a rare condition that occurs when blood vessels or nerves become compressed in the space between the collarbone and the first rib.

Traction For Lumbar Pain

Traction is the maximum force imparted between two bony surfaces for distracting them without causing any injury.

Whiplash and Conditions that Mimic Whiplash

Whiplash injury is an injury that common with road traffic accidents. Whiplash happens due to sudden acceleration of the vertebrae in the cervical spine.

More News on:

Back PainCervical SpondylosisBack Pain at Workplace: Prevention and ExercisesTraction For Lumbar PainBack InjuriesCan Heavy School Bag Cause Back Pain in Children?Thoracic Outlet SyndromeWhiplash and Conditions that Mimic WhiplashHow to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple TipsBack Sprain
Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Padma Awards 2020: President Honors 13 Unsung Heroes of Medicine

Disrupting Glutamine Metabolism Aids to Treat Chemotherapy Resistant Pancreatic Cancer

Crab Lice / Pubic Lice / Pediculosis
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive