Treating Dental Caries on the Tooth Root With Plant Medicine

by Dr. Jayashree on June 25, 2022 at 11:33 PM
How Anacardic Acids (AAs) impact oral bacteria, from an antibacterial and anti-collagenolytic perspective, as well as their biocompatibility with dental pulp stem cells is assessed by a new study.

The study was conducted by researchers at the University of Brasilia in Brasilia and was presented during an Interactive Talk presentation during the "Cariology Research-Microbiological Studies/Biofilm IV" session.

New Way of Managing Root Caries

Two hemi-synthetic saturated AA-cashew nutshell derivative compounds were selected (LDT11 and LDT409). The bacteriostatic activity was tested against Streptococcus mutans R9 and Veillonella parvula ATCC17745.

Antimicrobial capacity against S. mutans biofilms was investigated using a collagen-coated Calgary Biofilm Device (CFU and Live/Dead Confocal). Collagenases from Clostridium histolyticum, Porphyromonas gingivalis, and S. mutants were used to assess anti-collagenolytic activity.

The biocompatibility of both compounds with Human dental pulp stromal Cells (HDPSCs) was investigated in 3 different donors (DREC ethical approval 251121/HA/336). The findings were published in the International Association for Dental Research (IADR).
AA inhibited the growth of S. mutans and V. parvula, as well as partially inhibited bacterial collagenases (>5μg/mL). LDT11 (100μg/mL) inhibited 96% of collagenase activity. AA treatment was associated with odontoblast-like morphology, which was observed after 24h of treatment.

LDT11 at 50 ug/mL concentration had bacteriostatic activity against S. mutans and V. parvula, antimicrobial activity against mature S. mutans biofilms as well as anti-collagenolytic activity against bacterial collagenases. It was biocompatible with HDPSCs, stimulating cells proliferation and differentiation.



Source: Medindia
