Treating Dental Caries on the Tooth Root With Plant Medicine

How Anacardic Acids (AAs) impact oral bacteria, from an antibacterial and anti-collagenolytic perspective, as well as their biocompatibility with dental pulp stem cells is assessed by a new study.



The study was conducted by researchers at the University of Brasilia in Brasilia and was presented during an Interactive Talk presentation during the "Cariology Research-Microbiological Studies/Biofilm IV" session.



New Way of Managing Root Caries

Two hemi-synthetic saturated AA-cashew nutshell derivative compounds were selected (LDT11 and LDT409). The bacteriostatic activity was tested against Streptococcus mutans R9 and Veillonella parvula ATCC17745.