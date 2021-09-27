Treat Malnourished Children for Healthy India

Advertisement

"For ensuring sustainable improvement in the nutritional status, all one needs to do is to look around as there is an abundance of nutrition-rich products around us," the Minister said adding that around 2,300 metric tons of rice fortified with iron, folic acid and vitamin B12 for the supplementary nutrition has been provided through Anganwadis this quarter."I am sure that with proper distribution, awareness and utilization, this will help aid in reducing anemia and under nutrition and that the state will continue its efforts for improving nutritional status of its population, which is also manifested through the state's Nutrition Policy," he added.There is a need for joint efforts to tackle the menace of malnutrition in the country and only then can India actually achieve the goal of "Suposhit Bharat" (Healthy India), he added.Source: IANS