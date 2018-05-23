medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Treat Low Back Pain by Visiting the Therapist Early

by Hannah Joy on  May 23, 2018 at 4:21 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Low back pain can be reduced in patients with a physical therapy. However, an early visit to the physical therapist can help treat low back pain early.
Treat Low Back Pain by Visiting the Therapist Early
Treat Low Back Pain by Visiting the Therapist Early

The study of 150,000 insurance claims, published in Health Services Research, found that those who saw a physical therapist at the first point of care had an 89 percent lower probability of receiving an opioid prescription, a 28 percent lower probability of having advanced imaging services, and a 15 percent lower probability of an emergency department visit but a 19 percent higher probability of hospitalization.

The authors noted that a higher probability of hospitalization is not necessarily a bad outcome if physical therapists are appropriately referring patients to specialized care when low back pain does not resolve by addressing potential musculoskeletal causes first. These patients also had significantly lower out-of-pocket costs.

"Given our findings in light of the national opioid crisis, state policymakers, insurers, and providers may want to review current policies and reduce barriers to early and frequent access to physical therapists as well as to educate patients about the potential benefits of seeing a physical therapist first," said lead author Dr. Bianca Frogner, associate professor of family medicine and director of the University of Washington Center for Health Workforce Studies.

Frogner said individuals in all 50 states have the right to seek some level of care from a physical therapist without seeking a physician referral, however, many do not take advantage of this option. She said this may be because some insurance companies have further requirements for payment.

About 80 percent of adults experience back pain at some point during their lifetime, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Currently, patients with low back pain are given painkillers, x rays and, in some cases, told to rest, said Frogner. She said said seeing a physical therapist first and given exercise is a more evidence-based approach.

Using an insurance claims dataset provided by the Health Care Cost Institute, the researchers reviewed five years of data of patients newly diagnosed with low back pain who had received no treatment in the past six months. The claims were based in six states: Washington, Wyoming, Alaska, Montana, Idaho and Oregon.

The research involved the UW School of Medicine in Seattle and The George Washington University in Washington, D.C.

"This study shows the importance of interprofessional collaboration when studying complex problems such as low back pain. We found important relationships among physical therapy intervention, utilization, and cost of services and the effect on opioid prescriptions," said Dr. Ken Harwood, lead investigator for The George Washington University.



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Related Links

Back Pain at Workplace: Prevention and Exercises

Back Pain at Workplace: Prevention and Exercises

Understanding the basics about our back and our posture is very important in preventing back pain and improving workplace productivity.

Back Pain

Back Pain

Back pain or Backache is common due to poor posture, postural deformities and life style. Back pain can be classified anatomically as upper, lower and middle back pain.

Discogram / Discography

Discogram / Discography

Discogram is a diagnostic procedure in which x-ray dye or contrast material is injected into the discs of the spine to evaluate back pain.

Telerehabilitation Allows Accurate Assessment of Patients With Low Back Pain: Study

Telerehabilitation Allows Accurate Assessment of Patients With Low Back Pain: Study

A study reports that a new "telerehabilitation" approach lets physical therapists assess patients with low back pain (LBP) over the Internet.

Back Injuries

Back Injuries

Common back injuries include strains, sprains and fracture and they can occur due to pressure or trauma.

Can Heavy School Bag Cause Back Pain in Children?

Can Heavy School Bag Cause Back Pain in Children?

Causes of backache in adults can vary but majority of backaches in growing children is traced to heavy school bags. Backache in children is a common problem now with school bags becoming heavier.

Cervical Spondylosis

Cervical Spondylosis

Cervical spondylosis is a disorder in which there is abnormal wear on cervical vertebrae.

Computer Related Injuries

Computer Related Injuries

Computer- related injury (CRI) is a cluster of work-related symptoms in computer users such as Repetitive Strain Injury (RSI), Work Related Upper Limb Disorder (WRULD), and Musculoskeletal Disorder (MSD)

Spondylolisthesis

Spondylolisthesis

Spondylolisthesis is a condition of the lower spine in which one of the bones of the vertebral column slips out of its proper place and slides over to the vertebra below it.

Thoracic Outlet Syndrome

Thoracic Outlet Syndrome

Thoracic outlet syndrome (TOS) is a rare condition that occurs when blood vessels or nerves become compressed in the space between the collarbone and the first rib.

Traction For Lumbar Pain

Traction For Lumbar Pain

Traction is the maximum force imparted between two bony surfaces for distracting them without causing any injury.

Whiplash and Conditions that Mimic Whiplash

Whiplash and Conditions that Mimic Whiplash

Whiplash injury is an injury that common with road traffic accidents. Whiplash happens due to sudden acceleration of the vertebrae in the cervical spine.

More News on:

Back Pain Cervical Spondylosis Spondylolisthesis Computer Related Injuries Back Pain at Workplace: Prevention and Exercises Traction For Lumbar Pain Back Injuries Can Heavy School Bag Cause Back Pain in Children? Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Whiplash and Conditions that Mimic Whiplash 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Dental Anxiety / Dental Phobia

Dental Anxiety / Dental Phobia

Dental Anxiety is kind of dental phobia where a person has a fear of going to dentist mainly due to ...

 Kleine-Levin Syndrome (KLS) / Sleeping Beauty Syndrome

Kleine-Levin Syndrome (KLS) / Sleeping Beauty Syndrome

Kleine Levin (KLS) or sleeping beauty syndrome is a rare neurological disorder that primarly ...

 Latent Autoimmune Diabetes (LADA)

Latent Autoimmune Diabetes (LADA)

LADA or Latent Autoimmune Diabetes of Adulthood is a form of type 1 autoimmune diabetes that can be ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...