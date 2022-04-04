Treat Food Allergies With Plant Compounds

Advertisement

said Ibrahim Musa, a doctoral candidate in pathology, microbiology, and immunology at New York Medical College.This causes the immune system to produce immunoglobulin E (IgE) antibodies that react to the food and can cause allergy symptoms such as hives, asthma, itching, trouble breathing or diarrhea.In previous studies, the researchers identified formononetin as a potential therapeutic for allergies because it decreased IgE production. To find out more, the researchers turned to an approach known as systems pharmacology.This involved using data from publicly available databases to identify gene and protein targets regulated in food allergy and mast cells diseases. Mast cells also play an important role in IgE-mediated allergic diseases.Once they identified gene and protein targets, the researchers validated them using cultured cell lines that are commonly used in allergy studies. These cell experiments showed thatsaid Musa.The researchers have developed a mouse model of peanut allergy that they plan to use to study formononetin and identify potential side effects.Source: Eurekalert