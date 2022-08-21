Treadmill Exercise Improves Parkinson’s Symptoms

In mice with Parkinson's disease, regular treadmill exercise was found to stop the spread of the α-synuclein protein and reverse biochemical, cellular, and anatomical changes. The mice in the trial ran on a treadmill consistently in 30-minute intervals for six days a week, over the course of two months. The findings are key in the ongoing research of Parkinson's, but Pahan and his team were quick to note that while treadmill exercise is something that can be easily available and accessible, some patients with Parkinson's might not be able to run on a treadmill daily.

‘The study found that fenofibrate activated PPARα within the brain, which is a key component to the success of the treadmill exercise routine.’

Fenofibrate Mimicking the Effects of a Treadmill



The team concluded that taking a low dose of fenofibrate daily slows the spread of α-synuclein in the brain and protects dopamine in mice in the absence of any treadmill workout.



Pahan and his team also noted that the mice who benefited from this study already had the PPARa protein that is associated with Parkinson's.



The team is hopeful that these new findings will be used as a way to mitigate and improve Parkinson's symptoms as well as a be used as preventive measure.



The team then worked to identify a drug that could be useful in the absence of a treadmill in order to provide a variety of options to those experiencing Parkinson's symptoms. Historically, available treatment for the disease is often associated with a number of side effects and unsatisfactory outcomes. "Once patients are diagnosed with these neurodegenerative disorders, there are no drugs available for halting the disease progression," Pahan said. "Understanding how the treadmill helps the brain is important to developing treadmill-associated drugs that can inhibit α-synuclein pathology, protect the brain, and stop the progression of Lewy body diseases."The research team learned that fenofibrate, known as Triglide or Antara in the clinic, mimicked the effects of a treadmill workout in the brain. The drug is typically used to lower high cholesterol and triglyceride in patients.