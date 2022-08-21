About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Treadmill Exercise Improves Parkinson’s Symptoms

by Colleen Fleiss on August 21, 2022 at 11:18 PM
In mice with Parkinson's disease, regular treadmill exercise was found to stop the spread of the α-synuclein protein and reverse biochemical, cellular, and anatomical changes. The mice in the trial ran on a treadmill consistently in 30-minute intervals for six days a week, over the course of two months.

The findings are key in the ongoing research of Parkinson's, but Pahan and his team were quick to note that while treadmill exercise is something that can be easily available and accessible, some patients with Parkinson's might not be able to run on a treadmill daily.

Nutritional Management of Parkinsons disease

Parkinson's disease is a brain disorder which leads to many other related effects. Nutrition plays an important role in management of the disease.
The team then worked to identify a drug that could be useful in the absence of a treadmill in order to provide a variety of options to those experiencing Parkinson's symptoms. Historically, available treatment for the disease is often associated with a number of side effects and unsatisfactory outcomes. "Once patients are diagnosed with these neurodegenerative disorders, there are no drugs available for halting the disease progression," Pahan said. "Understanding how the treadmill helps the brain is important to developing treadmill-associated drugs that can inhibit α-synuclein pathology, protect the brain, and stop the progression of Lewy body diseases."

Fenofibrate Mimicking the Effects of a Treadmill

The research team learned that fenofibrate, known as Triglide or Antara in the clinic, mimicked the effects of a treadmill workout in the brain. The drug is typically used to lower high cholesterol and triglyceride in patients.

"If taking fenofibrate can replicate the same effects of running on a treadmill then it would be a notable advance in the treatment of these devastating neurological disorders," Pahan said.
Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson's disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson's disease are correctable to an extent.
The team concluded that taking a low dose of fenofibrate daily slows the spread of α-synuclein in the brain and protects dopamine in mice in the absence of any treadmill workout.

Pahan and his team also noted that the mice who benefited from this study already had the PPARa protein that is associated with Parkinson's.

The team is hopeful that these new findings will be used as a way to mitigate and improve Parkinson's symptoms as well as a be used as preventive measure.

Source: Newswise
Quiz on Parkinson’s Disease

Parkinson's disease is a disease of the central nervous system. Here's an interesting quiz to find out more about this degenerative disorder.
Parkinson

A new study sheds insights on the key protein α-synuclein (αSyn) that links inflammation and Parkinson's disease.
