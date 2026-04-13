Travel Smart, Walk More: Demand-Responsive Transport and Buses Increase Daily Step Counts

Demand-responsive transport (DRT) combined with buses increases daily walking and boosts physical activity in suburban areas.
Suburban communities often face a familiar challenge: the “first- and last-mile” gap, where getting from home to the nearest public transport hub is inconvenient or difficult. Demand-responsive transport (DRT) offers a flexible way to bridge this gap. However, its potential to improve health outcomes when integrated with existing public transport systems remains largely unexplored.
How DRT and Public Transport Increase Physical ActivityIn this study, Associate Professor Haruka Kato at Osaka Metropolitan University, examined whether multimodal travel, specifically combining DRT with fixed-route buses or railways, has a synergistic effect on residents’ daily walking. This research project was carried out as part of the smart city project in Senboku New Town, Osaka.
Using step count and travel-related data from the HealthSmart-Senboku smartphone application, the researcher applied a quasi-experimental approach to evaluate changes in physical activity associated with different travel patterns.
The findings of the study are published in the journal Transportation Research Interdisciplinary Perspectives (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Synergistic association between multimodal transport and demand-responsive transportation on daily walking steps: Quasi-experimental study in Senboku New-Town
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The results revealed an average increase of 1,730 steps per day and the largest gains occurred when DRT was combined with fixed-route buses. Notably, the study also shed light on why the effect occurred. Few participants cited “improving health” as a reason for using multiple modes of transport. Instead, bus use increased significantly during the DRT operation period, which suggests that once DRT reduced the access barrier, residents took buses more often and accumulated more walking through routine movements such as traveling to pick-up points and transfers.
Demand-Responsive Transport + Buses: A Winning Combo for Daily Physical Activity“These findings suggest that a bus–DRT combination could promote physical activity by increasing the frequency of public transport journeys, regardless of whether people intend to be healthier,” said Dr. Kato.
“For bus operators and local governments, this highlights a practical co-benefit, cross-sector coordination that could produce measurable public-health gains alongside improved mobility.”
- Synergistic association between multimodal transport and demand-responsive transportation on daily walking steps: Quasi-experimental study in Senboku New-Town - (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2590198226000278)
Source-Eurekalert