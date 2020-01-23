medindia

Traumatic Brain Injury Disrupts Sleep

by Colleen Fleiss on  January 23, 2020 at 4:30 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Traumatic brain injury was found to impair hormone production, disrupt sleep, cognition and memory, revealed study led by Dr. Randall Urban, The University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston's Chief Research Officer and Professor of Endocrinology.
Traumatic Brain Injury Disrupts Sleep
Traumatic Brain Injury Disrupts Sleep

The studies led to the definition of the syndrome as brain injury associated fatigue and altered cognition, or BIAFAC, as recently described in a commentary published by Drs Urban and Brent Masel, UTMB Professor of Neurology, in the Journal of Neurotrauma. Detailed information on the team's two most recent advances also in the Journal of Neurotrauma.

Show Full Article


The team's work on brain injuries began in the late 1990's when Galveston philanthropist Robert Moody asked the team whether TBI caused dysfunction of the hormones made by the brain's pituitary gland and funded research for the study. His son, Russell, had suffered a serious TBI during a car accident and was seeking ways to improve the life of his son and others living with brain injuries.

The team has been building on the discovery that TBI triggers a long-term reduction in growth hormone, or GH, secretion that is linked with BIAFAC. Most TBI patients experience dramatic symptom relief with GH replacement therapy, but the symptoms return if the treatment stops. The researchers are trying to better understand BIAFAC and exactly how and why GH replacement works so well in order to develop new interventions.

"We already knew that even mild TBI triggers both short- and long-term changes to functional connections in the brain," said Urban. "GH administration has been extensively linked with both protection and repair of the brain following damage or disease, however we didn't know much about the particular mechanisms and pathways involved."

They examined 18 people with a history of mild TBI and inadequate GH secretion. The subjects received GH replacement in a year-long, double-blind, placebo-controlled study and were assessed for changes in physical performance, resting metabolic rate, fatigue, sleep quality, and mood. Functional magnetic resonance imaging was also used throughout the year to assess changes in brain structure and functional connections.

The study showed that GH replacement was linked with increased lean body mass and decreased fat mass as well as reduced fatigue, anxiety, depression and sleep disturbance. It was also found, for the first time, that these improvements were associated with better communications among brain networks that have been previously associated with GH deficiency. They also noted increases in both grey and white matter in frontal brain regions, the "core communications center of the brain," that could be related to cognitive improvements.

"We noticed that TBI patients had altered amino acid and hormonal profiles suggesting chronic intestinal inflammation, so we recently completed a trial to investigate the role of the gut-brain axis in the long-lasting effects of TBI," said Urban. "We compared the fecal microbes of 22 moderate/severe TBI patients residing in a long-term care facility with 18 healthy age-matched control subjects, identifying disruptions of intestinal metabolism and changes in nutrient utilization in TBI patients that could explain the reduced growth hormone function."

The results suggest that the people with TBI-related fatigue and altered cognition also have different fecal bacterial communities than the control group. Urban said that the findings suggest that supplementing or replacing the dysbiotic intestinal communities may help to ease the symptoms experienced after TBI.

"These two studies further characterize BIAFAC and act as a springboard for new treatment options," said Urban. "We hope that the publications will focus the collective wisdom of the research community to better understand and treat this syndrome, providing hope for many. Because these symptoms can manifest months to years after the initial injury and as this cluster of symptoms hasn't been previously grouped together, it often goes unidentified in the medical community."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Recommended Reading

Head Injury

Head injury or traumatic brain injury is a leading cause of disability among children and young adults that leads to varying degrees of physical and mental stability. Fortunately, it is also one of the preventable brain disorder.

Epworth Sleepiness Scale

Measure your daytime sleepiness using this simple interactive tool, based on Epworth Sleepiness disorder Scale. Excessive Daytime Sleepiness is a type of hypersomnia characterized by persistent sleepiness and lack of energy.

Test your Knowledge on Brain Injury

Injury to the head or brain can have a short-term as well as long-term effects. Trauma to the brain is common in young adults, as well as in the elderly due to falls. Besides trauma, other conditions like reduced oxygen supply to the brain or the ...

Sleeping Disorders

How many times have you stayed awake in the dead of the night counting sheep? If it is fairly often then you could be suffering from a sleep disorder!

Athletes Foot

Athlete’s foot (tinea pedis/ringworm of the foot) is a fungal infection of the feet.

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.

Periodic Limb Movement Disorder

Periodic limb movement disorder (PLMD) is a sleep disorder which causes repetitive cramping or jerking of the legs, resulting in disturbance of sleep.

REM Behavior Disorder

REM Behavior Disorder (RBD) is a sleep disorder in which the person acts out dramatic or violent dreams during Rapid Eye Movement (REM) sleep.

Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome

Restless legs syndrome (RLS) causes - An urge to move, usually due to uncomfortable sensations that occur primarily in the legs.

Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking

Sleepwalking or “Somnambulism,” is a type of parasomnia and has medico-legal implications

Sleep Disturbances In Women

The physical, emotional and hormonal changes that occur in women during puberty, menstrual cycle, pregnancy, and menopause can cause Sleep Disturbances

Snoring

Turbulent airflow causes tissues of the nose and throat to vibrate and the noise produced by these vibrations is called snoring.

More News on:

Athletes FootSnoringParkinsons DiseaseSleep Disorder : Restless Legs SyndromeSleep Disorder: SleepwalkingParkinsons Disease Surgical TreatmentPeriodic Limb Movement DisorderREM Behavior DisorderSleep Disturbances In WomenHead Injury
Diabetes Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Healthy Lifestyle Increases Life Expectancy

Iron Supplements for Women

Kerala Passes Landmark Government Order for Brain Death Certification
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive