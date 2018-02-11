medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Child Health News

Traumatic Brain Injuries in Kids Can Lead to Long-Term Neuropsychiatric Disorders

by Iswarya on  November 2, 2018 at 3:17 PM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Traumatic brain injury experienced by children can put them at greater risk of developing headache, depression, and intellectual or mental disorders up to five years after the event, reports a new study. The findings of the study are presented at the American Academy of Pediatrics 2018 National Conference & Exhibition.
Traumatic Brain Injuries in Kids Can Lead to Long-Term Neuropsychiatric Disorders
Traumatic Brain Injuries in Kids Can Lead to Long-Term Neuropsychiatric Disorders

Traumatic brain injury is a leading cause of morbidity and mortality in children, and rates of injury have increased over the past decade.

For the study abstract, "Long-term Outcomes Following Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) in Children," researchers obtained diagnostic codes from medical records in the Military Health System Data Repository to analyze clinical data on children.

They compared patients diagnosed with traumatic brain injury to those who suffered orthopedic injury, matching patients by age, gender, and injury severity score.

In the study population, 55 percent had a mild injury severity score, 41 percent had moderate injury severity score, and 4 percent had severe injury severity score. Among children who sustained a traumatic brain injury, 39 percent of children developed neuropsychiatric symptoms as follows:

  • Headaches - 15 percent
  • Mental disorder - 15 percent
  • Intellectual disability - 13 percent
  • Depression/anxiety - 5 percent
  • Seizure - 4 percent
  • Brain damage - 4 percent

Researchers found that 16 percent of children who experienced orthopedic injury also developed neuropsychiatric symptoms including:

  • Intellectual disability - 8 percent
  • Mental disorder - 4 percent
  • Depression/anxiety - 3 percent
  • Headaches - 2 percent
  • Seizure - less than 1 percent
  • Brain damage - less than 1 percent

"With the incidence of concussion and traumatic brain injury rising in this nation's children, it is vital that we continue to evaluate mechanisms for prevention and treatment," said Lindsey Armstrong, MD MPH, critical surgical care and research fellow, Boston Children's Hospital, Boston, Mass. "These data provide evidence to support close monitoring of injured children, even years after the event"

Researchers examined how injuries affected children up to five years later. They found that only 59 percent of children with a traumatic brain injury could expect to be symptom-free in 5 years, versus 80 percent of those with orthopedic injuries.

"While primary prevention is most important, early recognition and education are essential to ensure the best possible outcome for these children," Armstrong said.

"Neuropsychiatric diagnosis following traumatic brain injury can cause impairment in cognitive function thus affected children may experience difficulty in school or with personal relationships. It's our hope that data we are presenting will help clinicians identify children at increased risk, resulting in improved follow-up and care."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Recommended Reading

Head Injury

Head injury or traumatic brain injury is a leading cause of disability among children and young adults that leads to varying degrees of physical and mental stability. Fortunately, it is also one of the preventable brain disorder.

Soccer Heading Puts More Women at Risk for Brain Injury Than Men

Women soccer players are more likely to suffer brain injury due to the impact of heading the ball compared to male players finds a recent study.

Treating Childhood Diabetic Ketoacidosis With Fluids May Not Cause Brain Injury

Fluid infusion in children with diabetic ketoacidosis may not cause brain injury, finds new study contrary to popular belief and practice.

Potential Root Cause for Alzheimer's, Traumatic Brain Injury Discovered

As you get older, you are more prone to memory-robbing diseases such as Alzheimer's disease. Scientists have discovered a new mechanism that may be the root cause of Alzheimer's disease and traumatic brain injury.

Ataxia

Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or its inputs and/or outputs are affected.

Language Areas in The Brain

The mechanism of how human brain processes the language to express and comprehend the verbal, written, gestures and symbols is still a mystery.

Leg Injuries and Disorders

Legs are easily prone to injuries while playing sports, running or falling. These injuries affect the entire leg or may be localized to the hip, knee, ankle or foot.

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.

Rett Syndrome

Rett Syndrome is a neurological disorder that affects development. It mostly affects the girl child.

Walking Corpse Syndrome

Walking Corpse Syndrome or Cotard''s Syndrome is an uncommon neuropsychiatric disorder in which patients experience delusions that they are dead, do not exist, are putrefying or have lost their vital organs.

More News on:

Parkinsons Disease Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Height and Weight-Kids Brain Brain Facts Ataxia Rett Syndrome Walking Corpse Syndrome Leg Injuries and Disorders Language Areas in The Brain 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Nordic Diet

Nordic Diet

The vegetarian friendly Nordic Diet is not just for weight loss but also for cardiovascular health. ...

 Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH)

Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH)

Congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), also known as adreno-genital syndrome, is an inherited ...

 Baloxavir Marboxil for Treating Flu or Acute Uncomplicated Influenza

Baloxavir Marboxil for Treating Flu or Acute Uncomplicated Influenza

FDA approved baloxavir marboxil tablets to treat flu or uncomplicated acute influenza in patients ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive