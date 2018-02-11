Traumatic Brain Injuries in Kids Can Lead to Long-Term Neuropsychiatric Disorders

Font : A- A+



Traumatic brain injury experienced by children can put them at greater risk of developing headache, depression, and intellectual or mental disorders up to five years after the event, reports a new study. The findings of the study are presented at the American Academy of Pediatrics 2018 National Conference & Exhibition.

Traumatic Brain Injuries in Kids Can Lead to Long-Term Neuropsychiatric Disorders



Traumatic brain injury is a leading cause of morbidity and mortality in children, and rates of injury have increased over the past decade.



‘Kids who experience traumatic brain injury are at higher risk of developing a neuropsychiatric disorder. Though primary prevention is very important, early recognition and education are essential to ensure the best possible outcome for these children.’

Read More.. For the study abstract, "Long-term Outcomes Following Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) in Children," researchers obtained diagnostic codes from medical records in the Military Health System Data Repository to analyze clinical data on children.



They compared patients diagnosed with traumatic brain injury to those who suffered orthopedic injury, matching patients by age, gender, and injury severity score.



In the study population, 55 percent had a mild injury severity score, 41 percent had moderate injury severity score, and 4 percent had severe injury severity score. Among children who sustained a traumatic brain injury, 39 percent of children developed neuropsychiatric symptoms as follows:



Headaches - 15 percent

Mental disorder - 15 percent

Intellectual disability - 13 percent

Depression/anxiety - 5 percent

Seizure - 4 percent

Brain damage - 4 percent

Researchers found that 16 percent of children who experienced orthopedic injury also developed neuropsychiatric symptoms including:



Intellectual disability - 8 percent

Mental disorder - 4 percent

Depression/anxiety - 3 percent

Headaches - 2 percent

Seizure - less than 1 percent

Brain damage - less than 1 percent

"With the incidence of concussion and traumatic brain injury rising in this nation's children, it is vital that we continue to evaluate mechanisms for prevention and treatment," said Lindsey Armstrong, MD MPH, critical surgical care and research fellow, Boston Children's Hospital, Boston, Mass. "These data provide evidence to support close monitoring of injured children, even years after the event"



Researchers examined how injuries affected children up to five years later. They found that only 59 percent of children with a traumatic brain injury could expect to be symptom-free in 5 years, versus 80 percent of those with orthopedic injuries.



"While primary prevention is most important, early recognition and education are essential to ensure the best possible outcome for these children," Armstrong said.



"Neuropsychiatric diagnosis following traumatic brain injury can cause impairment in cognitive function thus affected children may experience difficulty in school or with personal relationships. It's our hope that data we are presenting will help clinicians identify children at increased risk, resulting in improved follow-up and care."



Source: Eurekalert Traumatic brain injury is a leading cause of morbidity and mortality in children, and rates of injury have increased over the past decade.For the study abstract, "Long-term Outcomes Following Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) in Children," researchers obtained diagnostic codes from medical records in the Military Health System Data Repository to analyze clinical data on children.They compared patients diagnosed with traumatic brain injury to those who suffered orthopedic injury, matching patients by age, gender, and injury severity score.In the study population, 55 percent had a mild injury severity score, 41 percent had moderate injury severity score, and 4 percent had severe injury severity score. Among children who sustained a traumatic brain injury, 39 percent of children developed neuropsychiatric symptoms as follows:Researchers found that 16 percent of children who experienced orthopedic injury also developed neuropsychiatric symptoms including:"With the incidence of concussion and traumatic brain injury rising in this nation's children, it is vital that we continue to evaluate mechanisms for prevention and treatment," said Lindsey Armstrong, MD MPH, critical surgical care and research fellow, Boston Children's Hospital, Boston, Mass. "These data provide evidence to support close monitoring of injured children, even years after the event"Researchers examined how injuries affected children up to five years later. They found that only 59 percent of children with a traumatic brain injury could expect to be symptom-free in 5 years, versus 80 percent of those with orthopedic injuries."While primary prevention is most important, early recognition and education are essential to ensure the best possible outcome for these children," Armstrong said."Neuropsychiatric diagnosis following traumatic brain injury can cause impairment in cognitive function thus affected children may experience difficulty in school or with personal relationships. It's our hope that data we are presenting will help clinicians identify children at increased risk, resulting in improved follow-up and care."Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: