by Iswarya on  May 26, 2020 at 11:55 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Transplant Patients Should be Examined by a Dermatologist: Study
New study endorses enhanced screening, monitoring, and prevention of skin cancer and skin infection in patients with solid organ transplants.

Almost 40,000 organ transplants were performed in the United States in 2019, a 9% increase over 2018. This number is expected to continue to rise as donations increase, and innovations such as domino transplantation, hepatitis C positive organ donation, and improved organ preservation expand the pool of available organs.

Transplant recipients have a 60-100-fold increased risk of squamous cell carcinoma (SCC), the second most common skin cancer in the United States, compared to patients with normal immune systems. The risk of basal cell carcinoma (BCC), the most common skin cancer, is increased about 10-fold while the risk for melanoma is 3.5 times that of immune-competent patients. When solid organ transplant patients get skin cancers or infections, their risk of serious complications and death is significantly elevated.


Consequently, the American Dermatological Association endorses the following:

  • Routine skin cancer screening and surveillance after transplantation reduces mortality and morbidity due to skin cancer. The frequency of skin cancer screenings depends on factors including, but not limited to, skin type, prior history of skin cancer, and the presence of precancerous lesions.
  • Sun protection in solid organ transplant patients is recommended. Patient education including reminders that regular use of sunscreens, as part of a UV-protection strategy which also includes sun avoidance and sun-protective clothing, decreases the rate of development of further precancerous lesions, invasive SCC and, to a lesser degree, BCC, in immunocompromised organ transplant recipients.
  • Collaboration between dermatologists and transplant physicians should be encouraged to ensure frequent, full-body skin examinations by dermatologists, preferably in specialty clinics for high-risk patients, both pre-and post-transplantation.


Source: Newswise

Recommended Reading

Skin Cancer
Skin cancer is an abnormal growth of skin cells. It can develop due to a continuous exposure to sun over the years.
READ MORE
Skin Cancer Awareness Month – “Do You Use Sun Protection”
May is observed as skin cancer awareness month worldwide and aims to educate the general public about skin cancer and ways to prevent and protect themselves from developing skin cancer.
READ MORE
Novel Strategy to Kill Skin Cancer Cells With an Old Antibiotic
Melanoma, the most dangerous skin cancer, has high levels of the enzyme aldehyde dehydrogenase 1 (ALDH1). However, melanoma cells can be killed with an old antibiotic, nifuroxazide, by targeting ALDH1 enzyme.
READ MORE
Tanning Beds at Gym May Up Skin Cancer Risk
Indoor tanning beds at the gym could increase skin cancer risk if used frequently. Tanning beds produce ultraviolet light which may be the cause for increasing the risk of melanoma skin cancer.
READ MORE
Acute Coronary Syndrome
Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.
READ MORE
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

More News on:

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)Acute Coronary Syndrome