Transmission of Covid-19 Rates 'Low' in Mother-To-Newborn

"Instead, the adverse health impact of maternal Covid-19 on the newborn was from preterm delivery, usually prompted by a mother's worsening illness,"For the study, published in the journal JAMA Network Open, the team examined neonatal outcomes during the first month of life for babies born at 11 hospitals, the team identified 255 neonates delivered between March 1 and July 31, 2020, to mothers with a recent positive SARS-CoV-2 test result.Out of the 255 neonates studied, 88.2 percent were tested for SARS-CoV-2 and only 2.2 percent had positive results.However, while infection rates among newborns were relatively low, worsening maternal illness accounted for 73.9 percent of preterm births.Premature birth can often lead to acute and chronic complications, including respiratory distress, chronic health problems and developmental disabilities.Other indicators of adverse infant health outcomes the researchers incorporated in their analysis included low birth weight or very low birth weight, need for delivery room resuscitation, length of hospital stay and healthcare utilization for non-routine visits within a month after discharge.Source: IANS