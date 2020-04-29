Transitions from Nursing Home to Hospital Made Safer

The paper also emphasizes the need for nursing homes to work with residents and their families on advance care planning to determine whether or not hospitalization is desired."Especially during this pandemic, clarity on resident and family goals for care is critical," said Dr. Unroe. "Nursing home residents are at significant risk of having a poor outcome if they become sick from COVID-19. Clear communication around preferences for treatment and setting expectations has never been more important."For us to provide the best care for our seniors," Dr. Unroe said, "we must communicate across facilities and disciplines. Nursing home and ED providers need to directly and clearly hand-off care of patients transitioning across settings."Source: Eurekalert