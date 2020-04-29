by Ramya Rachamanti on  April 29, 2020 at 7:07 PM Respiratory Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Transitions from Nursing Home to Hospital Made Safer
To help nursing homes and emergency departments (EDs) handle difficult patient transfers, Regenstrief Institute Research Scientist and Indiana University School of Medicine Associate Professor Kathleen T. Unroe, M.D., MHA, and colleagues have developed the top 10 points for safe care transitions between nursing home and emergency departments during the pandemic.

Acknowledging that issues, including scarce resources and the vulnerability of the nursing home population are universal, the authors write that evolving solutions are necessarily local.

They produced this manuscript, they write, to guide conversation and planning between nursing homes and hospitals and to raise general awareness of the need to make transfers from nursing homes to hospitals safer.


The paper also emphasizes the need for nursing homes to work with residents and their families on advance care planning to determine whether or not hospitalization is desired.

"Especially during this pandemic, clarity on resident and family goals for care is critical," said Dr. Unroe. "Nursing home residents are at significant risk of having a poor outcome if they become sick from COVID-19. Clear communication around preferences for treatment and setting expectations has never been more important.

"For us to provide the best care for our seniors," Dr. Unroe said, "we must communicate across facilities and disciplines. Nursing home and ED providers need to directly and clearly hand-off care of patients transitioning across settings."



Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE
Nursing Home Care
Nursing Home Care was initiated with the noble intention of looking after people who needed constant care and medical attention in a safe and clean environment.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

More News on:

Nursing Home CareNeck Cracking