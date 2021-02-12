Transgender Women More Likely to Have Type 2 Diabetes Than Cisgender Women: Study

Transgender women were found to be at higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes more than cisgender women, reveals a new research published in the Endocrine Society's Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism.
Nearly 1 million people identify as transgender in the United States, and health care providers are encountering more transgender and gender-diverse patients in their practices.
An important priority of transgender health research is to better understand the metabolic changes induced by gender-affirming hormone therapy, and a specific area of interest is the occurrence of type 2 diabetes.
The researchers studied data from an electronic health record-based cohort study of people 18 years and older enrolled in three integrated health care systems over a 9-year period.
The cohort included 2,869 transgender women matched to 28,300 cisgender women and 28,258 cisgender men; and 2,133 transgender men matched to 20,997 cisgender women and 20,964 cisgender men.
Type 2 diabetes was more common in transgender women compared to cisgender women.
Cisgender is defined as a person whose gender identity is the same as their sex assigned at birth.
The researchers found no significant differences in type 2 diabetes prevalence or incidence across the remaining comparison groups, both overall and in transgender people undergoing gender-affirming hormone therapy.
"Although more research is needed, there is little evidence that type 2 diabetes occurrence in either transgender women or transgender men is attributable to gender-affirming hormone therapy, at least in the short term," Islam said.
Other authors of the study include: Rebecca Nash, Qi Zhang and Michael Goodman of Emory University in Atlanta Ga.; Leonidas Panagiotakopoulos, Tanicia Daley and J. Sonya Haw of Emory University School of Medicine; Shalender Bhasin of Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard School of Medicine in Boston, Mass.; Darios Getahun of Kaiser Permanente Southern California and Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine in Pasadena, Calif.; Courtney McCracken of Kaiser Permanente Georgia in Atlanta, Ga.; Michael J. Silverberg of Kaiser Permanente Northern California in Oakland, Calif.; Vin Tangpricha of Emory University School of Medicine and the Atlanta VA Medical Center in Atlanta, Ga.; and Suma Vupputuri of Kaiser Permanente Mid-Atlantic States in Rockville, Md.
The research received funding from the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute and the National Institute of Health's Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child and Human Development.
The manuscript, "Is There a Link Between Hormone Use and Diabetes Incidence in Transgender People? Data from the STRONG Cohort," was published online, ahead of print.
Source: Eurekalert