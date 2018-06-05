medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Transgender Teens and Fertility Preservation: New Findings

by Colleen Fleiss on  May 6, 2018 at 11:48 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Fertility preservation is a major factor for only a minority of transgender teens and their parents in deciding to delay hormone therapy, revealed research to be presented during the Pediatric Academic Societies (PAS) 2018 Meeting in Toronto.
Transgender Teens and Fertility Preservation: New Findings
Transgender Teens and Fertility Preservation: New Findings

However, little is known about transgender teens' and their parents' attitudes on fertility preservation. The authors surveyed 66 youth and 52 parents of youth receiving gender-affirming medical care at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia's Gender and Sexuality Development Clinic. The average age of youth participating in the study was 16 and the majority (63 percent) was assigned female sex at birth. Surveys were administered electronically and contained 36 items about knowledge of fertility preservation, desire to have biologic children and other factors that may influence the decision to pursue fertility preservation.

"While hormone therapy has drastically improved the lives of countless transgender and gender non-conforming youth, its impact on fertility can unfairly force individuals to decide at a very early age whether or not they should preserve the ability to be a biological parent one day," said Rebecca Persky, MD, former Children's Hospital of Philadelphia resident, and lead author on the study. Dr. Persky now is a pediatric endocrinology fellow at the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, part of the National Institutes of Health. "These are difficult conversations for physicians to have with youth and families, and we hope our findings on how adolescents and parents approach these decisions will ultimately help providers counsel patients on hormone therapy with their fertility desires in mind."

While the majority of youth and parents were not willing to delay therapy to preserve biologic fertility, parents were significantly more likely to be willing to delay treatment and cited wanting more information as a major factor.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Related Links

Infertility

Infertility

Infertility is a condition wherein couples fail to achieve pregnancy or if the woman has been unable to carry a pregnancy that results in a live birth.

Cancer Patients Need Information on Fertility Preservation Techniques

Cancer Patients Need Information on Fertility Preservation Techniques

Many clinicians are broadly informed about the risk to their patients' fertility brought about by cancer treatment.

Young Cancer Patients Less Likely to Make Fertility Preservation Arrangements

Young Cancer Patients Less Likely to Make Fertility Preservation Arrangements

Factors such as gender, education and insurance status may impact whether patients take actions to preserve fertility during cancer treatment.

Awareness of Fertility Preservation Options may be Low Among Young Cancer Patients

Awareness of Fertility Preservation Options may be Low Among Young Cancer Patients

Clinicians must discuss fertility preservation with cancer patients, as it is linked to medical factors, patient socioeconomic status and child-rearing status.

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Cigarette, smoking and diets are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause diseases

Lifestyle Factors that Improve Fertility

Lifestyle Factors that Improve Fertility

Couples facing difficulty in getting pregnant could benefit from lifestyle changes. Serious medical factors might be beyond control, but lifestyle factors are choices, affecting fertility.

Ovulation

Ovulation

Ovulation is the time when an egg or ovum is released by female ovary, usually midway during the menstrual cycle. The ovulation calendar helps to calculate the time of ovulation.

Top Foods To Improve Fertility

Top Foods To Improve Fertility

A balanced diet has various benefits and one of them is healthy reproductive system. Learn about the foods and lifestyle habits that can boost your fertility.

More News on:

Ovulation Lifestyle Factors that Improve Fertility Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases Top Foods To Improve Fertility 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Colic Baby and Gas

Test Your Knowledge on Colic Baby and Gas

Is your newborn baby constantly crying? Are you at your wit's end not knowing what to do? Find ...

 Cholecystitis / Inflammation of the Gall Bladder

Cholecystitis / Inflammation of the Gall Bladder

Cholecystitis is an inflammation of the gallbladder due to gallstones which block the cystic duct ...

 Your Breath May Reveal Your Health Status

Your Breath May Reveal Your Health Status

The type of breath and its odor can reveal a lot about the state of your health. Know more about ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...