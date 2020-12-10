by Iswarya on  October 12, 2020 at 11:33 AM Mental Health News
Transgender People Experiencing Discrimination Have Poor Mental Health
Transgender people who have encountered stigma, including harassment, violence, and discrimination, are much more likely to have poor mental health outcomes because of their identity, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the International Journal of Transgender Health.

Based on the 1,178 people responses who completed a national Aotearoa/New Zealand survey, over half of the transgender people were discriminated against for being transgender.

An expert team from Waikato and the University of Otago evaluated the 2018 'Counting Ourselves' survey - a nationwide questionnaire of transgender people living in Aotearoa/New Zealand.


Specifically, the team investigated the extent that stigma and discriminatory experiences alongside protective factors like the support of family, friends, neighbors, and communities, are related to the mental health of transgender people in Aotearoa/New Zealand.

Their results reveal that 23 percent of transgender people had been verbally harassed in public venues (like public transport, retail stores, and restaurants) for being transgender, while over one-third (39%) had been victimized through cyberbullying.

It is well-documented that transgender people encounter high harassment rates, violence, discrimination, and serious mental health disparities.

Kyle Tan, the lead author, says that the findings of this research show that experiences of gender minority stress are strongly linked to mental health, including suicide, and that positive, protective factors seem to act as a buffer against this.

"25 percent of transgender participants who had high levels of harassment, discrimination, and violence, and low support levels from family, friends, and community, had attempted suicide in the last year. However, only 3 percent of those with low levels of harassment, discrimination, and violence and high levels of protective factors had attempted suicide. This indicates that those with lower risk factors and greater protective factors were more than 8 times less likely to have attempted suicide."

"To promote the mental health and wellbeing of transgender people, we should address the stigma and discrimination that they face. We also need to protect the transgender community from violence and discrimination as a priority in sexual and domestic violence work."

Source: Medindia

