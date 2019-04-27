Transgender Adults More Likely to Report Worse Health-related Quality of Life, Says Study

When compared to cisgender adults, transgender adults were found to report worse health-related quality of life, stated new study. This study used data from a large national health survey with an optional sexual orientation and gender identity module, which 36 U.S. states and territories used at least once from 2014 through 2017.

The pooled data compared 3,075 transgender adults with about 719,000 cisgender adults. In addition, they reported more recent days of combined poor physical and mental health and activity limitations.



‘Transgender adults reported being less likely to have health insurance coverage and were more likely to report worse quality of life as measured by a greater likelihood of fair or poor health or severe mental distress.’



Authors: Kellan E. Baker, M.P.H., M.A., of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, Baltimore, Maryland



(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2019.7931)



Editor's Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.



