Transgender Adults More Likely to Report Worse Health-related Quality of Life, Says Study

by Colleen Fleiss on  April 27, 2019 at 1:09 AM Research News
When compared to cisgender adults, transgender adults were found to report worse health-related quality of life, stated new study. This study used data from a large national health survey with an optional sexual orientation and gender identity module, which 36 U.S. states and territories used at least once from 2014 through 2017.
The pooled data compared 3,075 transgender adults with about 719,000 cisgender adults. In addition, they reported more recent days of combined poor physical and mental health and activity limitations.

The generalizability of these findings is limited because not all states and territories have used the survey's sexual orientation and gender identity module. The study suggests that all states and territories should use the module so that data from a truly nationwide sample of the transgender population can inform ongoing debates over public accommodations access, nondiscrimination protections and other issues that influence the health of transgender individuals.

Authors: Kellan E. Baker, M.P.H., M.A., of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, Baltimore, Maryland

(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2019.7931)

Editor's Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Mental Health Concerns of Transgender Population Living in Chennai, South India - A Study

A study on Transgender population in Chennai, reveals a strong need for both Psychologists and Physicians to first understand and accept transgender persons and then improve their general wellbeing.

