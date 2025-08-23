About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Transforming Veterinary Histology With AI

by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran on Aug 23 2025 5:42 PM

AI is making histologic image analysis more accessible, reproducible, and ready for routine veterinary pathology.

Transforming Veterinary Histology With AI
AI is transforming histologic image analysis, making advanced tools accessible to veterinary pathologists. Reproducible datasets and transparent methods are key to turning innovation into routine practice (1 Trusted Source
Reporting guidelines for manuscripts that use artificial intelligenceâ€“based automated image analysis in Veterinary Pathology

Go to source).

AI In Histologic Imaging Analysis

There is increasing interest in the use of artificial intelligence (AI)-based automated image analysis (AIA), even though skilled pathologists have historically been regarded as the gold standard for evaluating histologic images in veterinary and translational research. Histological examination might be revolutionized by this growing technique, which is made possible by the increasing availability of imaging equipment (especially whole-slide image scanners) and sophisticated software.

Artificial Intelligence Helps Find Similar Cases, Diagnose Rare Diseases
Artificial Intelligence Helps Find Similar Cases, Diagnose Rare Diseases
The new machine learning tool acts like a search engine for pathology images and has many potential applications, including identifying rare diseases.

User-Friendly

  • Current efforts focus on generating reproducible datasets and extracting spatial information from entire tissue sections.
  • With the growing availability of private and open-source tools, veterinary pathologists with limited expertise in computer science or AI can now independently develop and apply AIA algorithms.
  • Transparent reporting is critical for reproducibility and for translating AI tools into routine pathology workflows.
For effective validation and wider application, they stress that supporting data—such as training datasets, source code, and model weights—must be readily available. These criteria aim to assist authors, reviewers, and editors for the upcoming special issue on AI in Veterinary Pathology.

Reference:
  1. Reporting guidelines for manuscripts that use artificial intelligence–based automated image analysis in Veterinary Pathology - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/40751658/)


Source-SAGE
Artificial Intelligence Could Predict Metastasis in Cancer
Artificial Intelligence Could Predict Metastasis in Cancer
Scientists have developed groundbreaking technology to identify melanoma cells that are likely to metastasize to other parts of the body using artificial intelligence (AI).
Artificial Intelligence Takes Place of Chemicals in Tissue Staining
Artificial Intelligence Takes Place of Chemicals in Tissue Staining
The new artificial intelligence (AI) based tissue staining method requires no special equipment beyond a light microscope and computer.
AI-Driven Liquid Biopsy Enhances Early Detection of Ovarian Cancer
AI-Driven Liquid Biopsy Enhances Early Detection of Ovarian Cancer
A breakthrough AI-powered liquid biopsy combining cell-free DNA and protein biomarkers improves early detection of ovarian cancer, aiding in accurate screening.

Recommended Readings
Latest Research News
View All

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional