Transforming Veterinary Histology With AI

AI is making histologic image analysis more accessible, reproducible, and ready for routine veterinary pathology.

AI In Histologic Imaging Analysis

Veterinary pathologists can now independently apply AI for histology—transparency and open data are key! #medindia #aiinpathology’

Current efforts focus on generating reproducible datasets and extracting spatial information from entire tissue sections.

With the growing availability of private and open-source tools, veterinary pathologists with limited expertise in computer science or AI can now independently develop and apply AIA algorithms.

Transparent reporting is critical for reproducibility and for translating AI tools into routine pathology workflows.

There is increasing interest in the use of artificial intelligence (AI)-based automated image analysis in veterinary and translational research. Histological examination might be revolutionized by this growing technique, which is made possible by whole-slide image scanners and sophisticated software. For effective validation and wider application, they stress that supporting data—such as training datasets, source code, and model weights—must be readily available. These criteria aim to assist authors, reviewers, and editors for the upcoming special issue on AI in Veterinary Pathology.