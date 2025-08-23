Transforming Veterinary Histology With AI

AI is making histologic image analysis more accessible, reproducible, and ready for routine veterinary pathology.
AI is transforming histologic image analysis, making advanced tools accessible to veterinary pathologists. Reproducible datasets and transparent methods are key to turning innovation into routine practice (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
AI In Histologic Imaging AnalysisThere is increasing interest in the use of artificial intelligence (AI)-based automated image analysis (AIA), even though skilled pathologists have historically been regarded as the gold standard for evaluating histologic images in veterinary and translational research. Histological examination might be revolutionized by this growing technique, which is made possible by the increasing availability of imaging equipment (especially whole-slide image scanners) and sophisticated software.
- Current efforts focus on generating reproducible datasets and extracting spatial information from entire tissue sections.
- With the growing availability of private and open-source tools, veterinary pathologists with limited expertise in computer science or AI can now independently develop and apply AIA algorithms.
- Transparent reporting is critical for reproducibility and for translating AI tools into routine pathology workflows.
