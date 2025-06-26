Transforming Cancer Treatment: In Vivo CAR T Cell Generation

Advances in immunotherapy have paved the way for innovative treatments like in vivo CAR T cell generation.
The development of a novel approach to generate CAR T cells in vivo using targeted lipid nanoparticles represents a significant breakthrough in immunotherapy. By delivering mRNA directly to T cells, this method enhances the safety and efficiency of CAR T cell production, paving the way for more effective cancer treatments. Adoptive immunotherapy's potential lies in its ability to mobilize a patient's immune cells against disease (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
CAR T Cells: Engineering Patients' Immune Cells to Treat Their Cancers
Go to source).
Targeted Lipid Nanoparticles for CAR T Cell TherapyCAR T cell therapy, in which T cells are genetically engineered to recognize and attack tumor cells. However, because CAR T cells are generated outside the body, these therapies are complex, costly, and dependent on specialized medical infrastructure.
‘Did You Know?To overcome the hurdles of traditional CAR T cell therapies, Theresa Hunter and colleagues developed a new strategy for generating CAR T cells directly inside the body using targeted lipid nanoparticles (tLNPs) that carry a desired mRNA cargo. The use of mRNA in this approach should avoid the risk of permanent genetic alteration because, unlike DNA-based methods, mRNA does not integrate into the T cell genome.
CAR T-cell therapy uses a patient's own T cells, modified through genetic engineering, to target and destroy cancer cells. #medindia #cartcellgeneration #immunotherapy #cancertreatment #autoimmunedisease’
mRNA Nanoparticle Delivery: Overcoming Obstacles
A major obstacle in delivering mRNA with lipid nanoparticles (LNPs), however, is their tendency to be absorbed by the liver’s reticuloendothelial system, which filters out foreign particles from the bloodstream. To address this, Hunter et al. designed a specialized ionizable lipid (L829) and used it to create LNPs targeted to CD5, a protein found on T cells.
When tested in mice, rats, and cynomolgus monkeys, these CD5-L829-tLNPs showed reduced liver uptake and more precise delivery to T cells, demonstrating improved targeting and biodistribution. To evaluate the efficacy of the system, the authors used blood samples from humans with autoimmune disease and showed that patient-derived T cells could be engineered with similar efficiency to those from healthy donors and that they could successfully eliminate the patients’ B cells.
In mouse models engrafted with human immune cells, a single dose of the tLNPs led to rapid, targeted B cell depletion within hours, with effects lasting up to two weeks. In a leukemia xenograft experimental model, repeated dosing of the tLNPs produced near-complete tumor clearance, underscoring the potential of this in vivo approach for treating both cancer and autoimmune conditions.
In vivo CAR T cell generation shows tremendous potential for transforming immunotherapy, providing a possibly more effective, accessible, and safer method for tackling cancer and autoimmune diseases.
Reference:
- CAR T Cells: Engineering Patients' Immune Cells to Treat Their Cancers - (https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/treatment/research/car-t-cells)
Source-Eurekalert