Transforming Cafeteria Menus: A Step Towards Healthier, Greener Dining

The healthier meal options in restaurants contained an average of 26 fewer calories and achieved an 8.5% reduction in carbon footprint.
Simple food environment design or menu availability can drive sustainable dining in cafeterias, according to a new study in the International Journal of Behavioral Nutrition and Physical Activity. Researchers conducted a stepped-wedge cluster randomized controlled trial across six English worksite cafeterias to test the impact of meal availability. Managers swapped one meat-based lunch option for a vegetarian dish while maintaining consistent pricing and menu features.(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
The effect of increasing availability of vegetarian meals on their sales in worksite cafeterias: a stepped-wedge cluster randomized controlled trial
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This nudge intervention occurred without notifying customers, ensuring that meat options remained available to avoid reactance. By increasing the ratio of plant-based meals, the study achieved a significant shift in consumer behavior.
Findings show that simply altering the food environment effectively boosts vegetarian meal sales and supports carbon footprint reduction goals without compromising cafeteria revenue or customer satisfaction.
Simple Menu Availability Shifts Consumer Choice and Food HabitsOver seven weeks and more than 26,000 meals, the results showed the likelihood of choosing a vegetarian main increased by 41%.
Meals sold during the intervention were also healthier and more sustainable. On average, they contained around 26 fewer calories – about one cup of tea with milk and a teaspoon of sugar, as well as lower levels of saturated fat and salt, and had a lower environmental footprint, including an 8.5% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions per meal.
Crucially, the change did not affect business performance. There was no evidence of reduced revenue, fewer meals sold, or increased food waste.
Scalable Food Policies Promote Healthier, Lower-Carbon WorkplacesDr. Elisa Becker, lead author and post-doctoral researcher in the Nuffield Department of Primary Care Health Sciences, said: “The findings show that small changes to food environments can have a big effect without requiring customers to make extra effort, read labels or use self-control.”
Feedback from staff and customers suggested the change was acceptable, easy to implement and largely went unnoticed, with concerns about dissatisfaction or waste not reflected in the data.
The researchers say the findings highlight a practical, scalable way to support healthier, lower-carbon diets, and could inform future workplace food policies across the UK.
The team are hoping to run similar simple menu change interventions in other industry settings and are always looking for new partners who would like to make a positive change towards health and sustainability.
Reference:
- The effect of increasing availability of vegetarian meals on their sales in worksite cafeterias: a stepped-wedge cluster randomized controlled trial - (https://link.springer.com/article/10.1186/s12966-026-01889-x)
Source-Eurekalert