Transform Bathroom Habits to Solve England’s Water Crisis

Small changes in daily bathroom habits could help tackle massive water shortages, if behavior, not just technology, becomes the focus.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Promoting domestic water efficiency via behaviour change



Go to source Trusted Source

Cutting Daily Water Use: Behavior Change Is Key to Closing England’s Water Gap

Are We Targeting the Wrong Water Habits?

Can Real-Time Nudges Cut Water Waste?

Water sector organizations should work directly with behavioral scientists.

The sector should invest in understanding how people use water to develop better ways to try to change it.

Water-reduction initiatives should focus on disrupting habits rather than simply educating people about how much water they use .

. Knowledge on how to save water should be shared more actively across organizations.

Behavior change should be treated as just one approach among several, alongside structural and technological solutions.

Promoting domestic water efficiency via behaviour change - (https://tinyurl.com/surreywaterefficiencyarcreport)

The report has been published to coincide with World Water Day on Sunday 22 March. It is titled Promoting domestic water efficiency via behavior change. It draws on input from more than 100 professionals across 60 organizations in the UK water sector ().These insights were gathered between October 2024 and April 2025. The report was co-authored with researchers from Swansea University, the University of Bristol, and the University of Portsmouth.. Smart metering—the main tool in the government’s demand-reduction strategy—is projected to save around 450 million liters by 2050.. Researchers believe that means changing behavior at home.Professor Benjamin Gardner, lead author of the report and Director of the Habit Application and Theory group at the University of Surrey, said: “The water sector knows that behaviour change matters, but it needs to do more to connect with what we know around how people use water. Most initiatives so far have focused on increasing motivation to save water. That approach has its limits—particularly when the behaviors in question are habitual. People do not consciously decide how long to shower, for example. They simply do it, the same way, every day. Telling people how many litres of water they are using is unlikely to change that.”. Showering uses between six and 15 liters per minute.. Four of the six highest-priority behaviors identified were bathroom-based.The report found a significant tension. Sector professionals ranked showering and toilet-flushing as critical targets, yet placed relatively low value on understanding why people shower or flush.The report argues this is the wrong order of priorities.Many water-use habits are automatic. They persist even when people want to act differently, because routine, distraction, and fatigue prevent conscious adjustment.Dr Pablo Pereira-Doel, co-author of the study and Director of the Human Insights Lab at the University of Surrey, said:"We know from our own research that real-time feedback during a shower, delivered at the moment the behavior is happening, can meaningfully reduce how long people spend under the water. That kind of intervention works precisely because it does not rely on people remembering to act differently. It meets them in the moment. What this report shows is that the sector needs to invest in understanding those moments far more systematically, across all the behaviours that matter, before it can design solutions that will actually stick."The research also identifies a structural problem.The report makes five recommendations:Small, everyday actions—especially in the bathroom—may hold far more power than expected, but only if they are understood, measured, and reshaped effectively.Source-University of Surrey Report