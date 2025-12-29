REGISTER
Tramadol Under the Scanner: Do the Risks Outweigh the Pain Relief?

by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran on Dec 29 2025 2:10 PM

A major BMJ review questions tramadol’s safety, showing limited pain relief but higher risks of serious adverse effects.

Tramadol Under the Scanner: Do the Risks Outweigh the Pain Relief?
Tramadol, which is popularly known as a “safer painkiller” for chronic pain conditions like arthritis, back pain, nerve pain, and fibromyalgia, raises a serious concern about whether the drug may actually be causing more harm than help in pain relief, according to a large review article published in BMJ Evidence-Based Medicine.
With over two decades of clinical trial data, researchers found that tramadol’s pain-relieving effects are small, while its serious side effects appear significantly more serious (specifically, heart-related problems) (1 Trusted Source
Tramadol versus placebo for chronic pain: a systematic review with meta-analysis and trial sequential analysis

Go to source).


How Well Does Tramadol Actually Relieve Pain?

Tramadol works in two ways: it weakly activates opioid receptors in the brain and also affects brain chemicals like serotonin and noradrenaline that influence pain perception. Because of this dual action, it has been included in several pain-management guidelines.

When researchers studied 19 clinical trials with over 6500 participants, they found that taking tramadol on a regular basis did not actually improve the condition for many. This holds true, including:
  • Osteoarthritis
  • Chronic low back pain
  • Neuropathic (nerve) pain
  • Fibromyalgia
  • Cancer-related chronic pain
In short, tramadol may dull pain a little, but it rarely provides the level of relief people expect from a long-term pain medication.


A Troubling Rise in Serious Side Effects With Tramadol Use

One of the most concerning findings was the doubling of serious side effects in people taking tramadol compared to those who were given a placebo.

The biggest red flag was an increase in heart-related problems, including:
  • Chest pain
  • Coronary artery disease
  • Congestive heart failure
Within just 7 to 16 weeks of usage, the effects appeared. Some studies also hinted at a possible increase in cancer risk, although researchers are also focused on conducting an extensive follow-up with regard to cancer risk from tramadol consumption.


Common Side Effects That Affect Daily Life

In addition to severe complications, tramadol was associated with an increased risk of common side effects that can greatly limit quality of life, e.g.:
  • Nausea and vomiting
  • Dizziness and drowsiness
  • Constipation
  • Sleepiness and fatigue
Although these might appear mild, they may elevate the risk of falls, lower alertness, and disrupt work, driving, and daily activities (particularly in the elderly).


Why This Matters in the Bigger Opioid Crisis

The findings come at a time when opioid misuse remains a global public health emergency. Researchers highlight that:
  • Around 60 million people worldwide are affected by opioid addiction
  • In 2019, drug use caused about 600,000 deaths, nearly 80% linked to opioids
  • In the U.S. alone, opioid overdose deaths rose from 49,860 in 2019 to 81,806 in 2022
Tramadol’s reputation as a “less addictive” opioid may have contributed to its sharp rise in prescriptions. However, this review suggests that the perception of safety may be misleading and can be potentially dangerous.

Rethinking Tramadol for Chronic Pain

The final takeaway from the large review is that tramadol only offers slight pain relief, while its significant risk of posing serious and non-serious side effects is higher! Opting for physical therapy, lifestyle changes, psychological support, and safer medication may offer better long-term outcomes for those living with chronic pain.

Reference:
  1. Tramadol versus placebo for chronic pain: a systematic review with meta-analysis and trial sequential analysis - (https://ebm.bmj.com/content/early/2025/09/26/bmjebm-2025-114101/)


Source-BMJ


