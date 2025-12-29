Tramadol Under the Scanner: Do the Risks Outweigh the Pain Relief?

A major BMJ review questions tramadol’s safety, showing limited pain relief but higher risks of serious adverse effects.

How Well Does Tramadol Actually Relieve Pain?

Osteoarthritis

Chronic low back pain

Neuropathic (nerve) pain

Fibromyalgia

Cancer-related chronic pain

A Troubling Rise in Serious Side Effects With Tramadol Use

Chest pain

Coronary artery disease

Congestive heart failure

Common Side Effects That Affect Daily Life

Nausea and vomiting

Dizziness and drowsiness

Constipation

Sleepiness and fatigue

Why This Matters in the Bigger Opioid Crisis

Around 60 million people worldwide are affected by opioid addiction

are affected by opioid addiction In 2019 , drug use caused about 600,000 deaths , nearly 80% linked to opioids

, drug use caused about , nearly In the U.S. alone, opioid overdose deaths rose from 49,860 in 2019 to 81,806 in 2022

Rethinking Tramadol for Chronic Pain

, which is popularly known as afor chronic pain conditions like arthritis, back pain, nerve pain, and fibromyalgia, raises a serious concern about whether the drug may actually be causing more harm than help in pain relief, according to a large review article published inWith over two decades of clinical trial data, researchers found that tramadol’s pain-relieving effects are small, while its serious side effects appear significantly more serious (specifically, heart-related problems) ().Tramadol works in two ways: it weakly activates opioid receptors in the brain and also affects brain chemicals like serotonin and noradrenaline that influence pain perception. Because of this dual action, it has been included in several pain-management guidelines.When researchers studied, they found that taking tramadol on a regular basis did not actually improve the condition for many. This holds true, including:In short, tramadol may dull pain a little, but it rarely provides the level of relief people expect from a long-term pain medication.One of the most concerning findings was thein people taking tramadol compared to those who were given a placebo.The biggest red flag was an increase in, including:Within just, the effects appeared. Some studies also hinted at a possible increase in cancer risk, although researchers are also focused on conducting an extensive follow-up with regard to cancer risk from tramadol consumption.In addition to severe complications, tramadol was associated with an increased risk of common side effects that can greatly limit quality of life, e.g.:Although these might appear mild, they may elevate the risk of falls, lower alertness, and disrupt work, driving, and daily activities (particularly in the elderly).The findings come at a time when opioid misuse remains a global public health emergency. Researchers highlight that:Tramadol’s reputation as aopioid may have contributed to its sharp rise in prescriptions. However, this review suggests that the perception of safety may be misleading and can be potentially dangerous.The final takeaway from the large review is that tramadol only offers slight pain relief, while its significant risk of posing serious and non-serious side effects is higher! Opting for physical therapy, lifestyle changes, psychological support, and safer medication may offer better long-term outcomes for those living with chronic pain.Source-BMJ