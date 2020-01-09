by Jeffil Obadiah on  September 1, 2020 at 10:02 AM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Traffic Light That Contain Covid-19 Spread
"Traffic light" plan to contain the spread of Covid-19 has been discovered by Israel, the Prime Minister's Office and the Health Ministry said in a joint statement.

According to the statement released on Sunday night, coronavirus restrictions will be set according to local authorities' classification of four levels: red, orange, yellow and green, depending on the extent of morbidity, reports Xinhua news agency.

Empowering Better Health

Each city or town will receive a grade between 0 and 10 according to the weekly morbidity rate.


An authority whose average grade is above 7.5, with the highest morbidity, will be defined as a red area.

One graded between 6 and 7.5 will be defined as an orange area, one with an average grade between 4.5 and 6 will be a yellow, and a local authority with an average grade lower than 4.5 will be defined as a green area.

Accordingly, in red areas, for example, gatherings will be limited to 20 people outdoors and 10 people indoors, while in green areas gatherings of up to 250 people outside and 100 people indoors will be allowed.

The program will take effect on September 6.

Israel has so far reported a total of 114,020 coronavirus cases, with 919 deaths.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
MERS, a newly discovered respiratory disease, was recently reported in the Arabian region. MERS is caused by a virus similar to that causing common cold and other respiratory illnesses.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

More News on:

CoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake