medindia

Traditional Chinese Medicinal Herb may Offer an Alternative Strategy to Fight Obesity

by Iswarya on  November 23, 2019 at 11:13 AM Obesity News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Burning energy by the activation of brown adipose tissue (BAT), through the use of an ginseng extract, might be an alternative approach for fighting obesity, reveals a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Gut.
Traditional Chinese Medicinal Herb may Offer an Alternative Strategy to Fight Obesity
Traditional Chinese Medicinal Herb may Offer an Alternative Strategy to Fight Obesity

Overweight and obesity have become a severe public health problem around the world. Current anti-obesity strategies are mainly aimed at restricting calorie intake and absorption.

Show Full Article


The researchers found that an extract from ginseng, a Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) herb, can induce Enterococcus faecalis, which can produce an unsaturated long-chain fatty acid (LCFA) - myristoleic acid (MA).

"As a novel anti-obesity probiotic, E. faecalis and MA can reduce adiposity via BAT activation and beige fat formation," said JIN Wanzhu, lead author of the study and a scientist at the Institute of Zoology of the Chinese Academy of sciences.

Previous studies have shown that BAT facilitates weight control and generates a potent anti-obesity effect. Therefore, increasing BAT activity could be a novel, and effective therapeutic approach for obesity and its related diseases said JIN.

This is the first proof that the E. faecalis LCFA (specifically MA) axis can reduce obesity by increasing BAT activity and beige fat formation. "This study demonstrates the important role of MA in reducing obesity and improving related metabolic syndrome, as well as its tremendous application prospects," said JIN.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Recommended Reading

Fructose - The Toxic Sugar

Sugar in terms of caloric value is similar to starch, but in terms of metabolic effects, it is far different. It comes with a special payload.

Malnutrition to Obesity - The Big Leap

Obesity is the root cause of problems like diabetes, heart disease, stroke, arthritis and gall bladder disease. A serious look at our strategies is needed to tackle this fast growing epidemic.

Carbohydrates and Its Role in Obesity

Obesity is a global epidemic with majority of the world's population in developed countries being over weight or obese!

Childhood Obesity

Childhood obesity is one of the most serious health challenges in the developing countries and needs to be understood and tackled effectively.

Anal Warts

Anal warts or genital warts are soft bumps caused by Human Papilloma Virus and are a sexually transmitted disease. Wart removal is done by surgical procedure or application of drugs.

Blue Cohosh

Blue cohosh is a herb used in herbal remedies that gives relief for chronic conditions like rheumatism, hysteria, epilepsy and chronic uterine inflammation.

Coriander

Coriander, generally used for garnishing food items across the world has a high nutritive value. Its medicinal properties have been well known since ancient times.

Green Blood Therapy

Wheat grass like all green plants, due to a high content of chlorophyll is high in oxygen too. The brain and all body tissues function at optimal levels only in a highly-oxygenated environment.

Herbs and Antioxidants

Herbs are rich sources of anti-oxidants that help build your immune system. Reach out for your spice rack not only to flavor your food but also to get anti-oxidants that fight cancer.

High Blood Pressure and Herbs

Drug intervention need not be the only option to help lower your moderately high blood pressure. Lifestyle changes along with herb remedies such as garlic, arjuna, sarpagandha, and olive can serve the purpose.

Home Grown Herbs for Holistic Nutrition

Creating a little kitchen garden at home is an immensely fulfilling way to incorporate healing herbs bundled with protective nutrients in the daily diets.

Saint Johns Wort

Saint John''s Wort is a medicinal herb. It has been used for centuries to treat depression.

Shatavari

Shatavari or Asparagus racemosus is a popular herb aptly called the “Female Health Formula”. It is a very important herb for women’s overall health and vitality.

Top Ten Herbs to Promote Beauty

Herbs to make you beautiful were used even before Charaka compiled the Samhita - the oldest text in Ayurveda. Learn about the ten herbs which can make you beautiful.

More News on:

Blue CohoshSaint Johns WortAnal WartsHigh Blood Pressure and HerbsHerbs and AntioxidantsHome Grown Herbs for Holistic NutritionTop Ten Herbs to Promote BeautyGreen Blood TherapyShatavariCoriander

What's New on Medindia

Toddler Constipation

World Antibiotic Awareness Week: Future of Antibiotics Depends on All of Us

Low Blood Pressure
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive