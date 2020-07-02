medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Medical Gadgets

Track Illnesses Like Coronavirus by Just Plugging Tiny Portable Lab to Your Smartphone

by Adeline Dorcas on  February 7, 2020 at 3:15 PM Medical Gadgets
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Plugging a tiny portable lab into your phone can diagnose life-threatening infectious diseases like coronavirus, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Nature journal Microsystems & Nanoengineering.
Track Illnesses Like Coronavirus by Just Plugging Tiny Portable Lab to Your Smartphone
Track Illnesses Like Coronavirus by Just Plugging Tiny Portable Lab to Your Smartphone

Engineers with the University of Cincinnati have created a tiny portable lab that plugs into your phone, connecting it automatically to a doctor's office through a custom app UC developed.

Show Full Article


The lab the size of a credit card can diagnose infectious diseases such as coronavirus, malaria, HIV or Lyme disease or countless other health conditions like depression and anxiety.

The patient simply puts a single-use plastic lab chip into his or her mouth then plugs that into a slot in the box to test the saliva.

The device automatically transmits results to the patient's doctor through a custom app UC created for nearly instant results.

UC professor Chong Ahn and his research team used the smartphone device to test for malaria. But the device could be used for smart point of care testing for countless chronic or infectious diseases or to measure hormones related to stress.

"Right now it takes several hours or even days to diagnose in a lab, even when people are showing symptoms. The disease can spread," Ahn said.

His research team created a novel lab chip that uses natural capillary action, the tendency for a liquid to adhere to a surface, to draw a sample down two channels called a "microchannel capillary flow assay." One channel mixes the sample with freeze-dried detection antibodies. The other contains a freeze-dried luminescent material to read the results when the split samples combine again on three sensors.

Ahn said the device is accurate, simple to use and inexpensive.

"The performance is comparable to laboratory tests. The cost is cheaper. And it's user-friendly," Ahn said. "We wanted to make it simple so anyone could use it without training or support."

UC doctoral student Sthitodhi Ghosh, the study's lead author, said the biggest advancement in the device is in the novel design of its tiny channels that naturally draw the sample through the sensor arrays using capillary flow. Ahn is Ghosh's Ph.D. advisor.

"The entire test takes place on the chip automatically. You don't have to do anything. This is the future of personal healthcare," Ghosh said.

While the device has applications for diagnosing or monitoring viruses or other diseases, Ahn said he sees potential in the field of mental health, where doctors already utilize smartphones to help track the wellness of patients.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Recommended Reading

3D 'Organ on a Chip': How can It Help Develop New Therapies?

3D 'Organ on a Chip' is a new type of device, which can be used to culture and monitor cells in a three-dimensional environment like that in the body. This technology will help develop new treatments for diseases.

Mobile App Can Now Help Detect Malaria

The method used to detect malaria can help in cost-cutting and can save time in doing the laborious tests.

Your Smartphone Camera can Diagnose Urinary Tract Infections Much Faster

Using your own smartphone camera, you can easily spot urinary tract infections (UTIs) in just 25 minutes. This new 25-minute test could ultimately assist in the fight against the global threat of antibiotic resistance.

Coronavirus Outbreak: India among Top 30 At-Risk Countries

Deadly Coronavirus now starts spreading to across countries day-by-day. India is listed as one among the top 30 high-risk countries from the spread of the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

Middle East Respiratory Syndrome

MERS, a newly discovered respiratory disease, was recently reported in the Arabian region. MERS is caused by a virus similar to that causing common cold and other respiratory illnesses.

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.

More News on:

Middle East Respiratory SyndromeNeck Cracking
Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Finger-licking Experience: Eating with Hands Makes Food Taste Good

Help Your Child Blow Away the New Coronavirus Fear

Walking Corpse Syndrome
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive