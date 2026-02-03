Toxic Ammonia: The Hidden Driver of Liver Cancer Growth

Defect in the liver’s waste clearance system leads to toxic ammonia build-up that acts as building blocks for liver cancer cells.
When the liver is damaged, its waste clearance system breaks down, causing the accumulation of toxic ammonia (a byproduct created after protein digestion) in the body. This accumulation increases the risk of liver cancer or hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Impaired nitrogenous waste clearance promotes hepatocellular carcinoma
Go to source) For those with prior underlying conditions like liver cirrhosis, hepatitis, or fatty liver, the tumor cells recycle that toxic ammonia into raw materials called nitrogen, which is used for DNA buildup and faster cancer growth. (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
SLC4A11 mediates ammonia import and promotes cancer stemness in hepatocellular carcinoma
Go to source)(4✔ ✔Trusted Source
Î²-Catenin Activation Reprograms Ammonia Metabolism to Promote Senescence Resistance in Hepatocellular Carcinoma
Go to source)
Also, urea cycle enzymes (UCEs) are turned off in the liver cancer, which enhances the ammonia accumulation or hyperammonemia.(3✔ ✔Trusted Source
Glutamine synthetase limits Î²-catenin-mutated liver cancer growth by maintaining nitrogen homeostasis and suppressing mTORC1
Go to source) The findings come from a groundbreaking study led by Rutgers University, published in Science Advances.
In the United States, liver cancer is one of the hardest diseases to beat. Currently, only about 1 out of every 5 people diagnosed will still be alive five years later. However, these findings offer a new weapon to fight liver cancer.
The study highlights that limiting dietary protein can help lower the amount of ammonia in the body and significantly slow down the tumor growth. While more research is essential, the findings suggest that for those at high risk, managing ammonia levels through diet could be a life-saving strategy.
Can a Low-Protein Diet Lower Your Risk of Liver Cancer?“If you have liver disease or damage that prevents your liver from functioning correctly, you should seriously consider reducing your protein intake to lower the risk of developing liver cancer,” said the study’s senior author, Wei-Xing Zong, a distinguished professor at the Rutgers Ernest Mario School of Pharmacy and a member of the Cancer Metabolism and Immunology Program at Rutgers Cancer Institute, the state’s only NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center.
When people consume protein, the nitrogen can be converted into ammonia, a substance that’s toxic to the body and brain. A healthy liver typically processes this ammonia into harmless urea, which is excreted via urine.
“The clinical observation that the liver’s ammonia-handling machinery is usually impaired in liver cancer patients is decades old,” Zong said.
“The question that has remained unanswered until now is whether this impairment and the resulting ammonia buildup are a consequence of the cancer or a driver of the tumor growth.”
High Ammonia Levels in Liver Tumors May Speed Up Mortality RatesTo test whether impaired ammonia processing drives cancer or is simply a byproduct, Zong's team utilized a technique to induce liver tumors in mice without crippling the ammonia-disposal system.
The researchers then used gene-editing tools to disable ammonia-processing enzymes in some, but not all, of those animals and compared outcomes.
Mice with disabled enzymes and higher ammonia levels developed heavier tumor burdens and experienced a much faster rate of mortality than those with functioning systems. The researchers then traced the excess ammonia and discovered that it migrated into molecules that cancer cells require to thrive.
“The ammonia goes into amino acids and nucleotides, both of which tumor cells depend on for growth,” said Zong.
With the mechanism established, the researchers tested a straightforward intervention: reducing dietary protein. Mice fed low-protein food exhibited dramatically slower tumor growth and lived significantly longer than those that received food with standard levels of protein.
Scientists: Reducing Protein is the Easiest Way to Drop Ammonia in Liver PatientsIndividuals with healthy livers need not worry, as their systems can handle robust protein intake. However, these findings have implications for the many people living with liver cancer, fatty liver disease, viral hepatitis or other liver impairments.
Any dietary changes, however, should be discussed with a physician, Zong said. Standard cancer care guidelines typically recommend higher protein intake to help patients maintain muscle mass and strength during treatment.
The appropriate balance would likely depend on a patient's specific diagnosis and liver function, Zong added, but protein reduction may be right for people with elevated ammonia.
“Reducing the protein consumption may be the easiest way to get ammonia levels down,” Zong said.
Reference:
- Impaired nitrogenous waste clearance promotes hepatocellular carcinoma - (https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.aec0766#main-content-focus)
- SLC4A11 mediates ammonia import and promotes cancer stemness in hepatocellular carcinoma - (https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2024.08.06.606899v1.full)
- Glutamine synthetase limits β-catenin–mutated liver cancer growth by maintaining nitrogen homeostasis and suppressing mTORC1 - (https://www.jci.org/articles/view/161408)
- β-Catenin Activation Reprograms Ammonia Metabolism to Promote Senescence Resistance in Hepatocellular Carcinoma - (https://aacrjournals.org/cancerres/article-abstract/84/10/1643/745304/Catenin-Activation-Reprograms-Ammonia-Metabolism?redirectedFrom=fulltext)
Source-Eurekalert