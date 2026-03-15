Topical Breakthrough: How a Cream Could Combat Skin Cancer

What if a simple cream could help your skin fight cancer? Researchers are testing a therapy that may slow tumor growth by activating immune defenses.
A topical cream that activates the skin’s immune defenses may slow or prevent the growth of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (cSCC), one of the most common cancers worldwide. Squamous cell carcinoma is a type of skin cancer that begins in the squamous cells forming the outer layers of the skin and is often linked to long-term sun exposure(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Inhibiting LSD1 unlocks retinoid AP-1 programming to activate epithelial immunity and skin tumor suppression
Go to source). Developed by researchers at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, the cream suppresses tumor growth by blocking LSD1, an enzyme that normally dampens immune-activating pathways in the skin.
“What’s striking is that a simple topical cream can use the skin’s own machinery to recruit and activate immune cells that attack tumors,” said senior author Brian C. Capell, MD, PhD, an assistant professor of Dermatology at Penn. “We are carrying out some more studies to refine the formulation this coming year, and we hope to begin a phase 1 clinical trial in the next 1-2 years. Ideally, this cream could be used directly on cancerous and precancerous spots.”
Why Are New Treatments Needed for This Common Skin Cancer?cSCC is one of the most common cancers, with about a million Americans diagnosed each year, and incidence continues to rise with an aging population and people spending more time in the sun.
While most cases are treatable with surgery, up to five percent of tumors metastasize. This leads to thousands of deaths annually in the United States.
Many older or immunocompromised patients develop dozens of precancerous lesions across large areas of skin. This makes repeated procedures burdensome and, at times, unfeasible.
Current options for widespread lesions, like chemotherapy, are not targeted to the cancer. Other targeted treatments can also be painful. Surgery remains effective but is invasive and carries risks such as infection and scarring.
How Does This Cream “Wake Up” the Skin’s Immune Response?In the study, Penn researchers formulated a low-dose topical inhibitor of LSD1. This enzyme normally acts as a “brake” on certain immune-activating pathways in epidermal cells.
In the study, blocking retinoic acid signaling, a naturally occurring and important type of basic cellular signaling that tells cells how to grow and develop, reversed many of the skin-level changes induced by the cream.
In addition, destroying CD4⁺ T cells (a type of immune cell) eliminated its tumor suppression. The findings suggest the therapy works by priming communication between skin cells and the immune system. This enables targeted anti-tumor responses.
While treating skin cancer would be a huge benefit from this treatment, preventing cancer from forming in the first place could have an even larger impact.
An estimated 58 million Americans live with skin precancers or early squamous cell carcinomas each year. A topical treatment could reduce the need for repeated surgeries and lower the number of lesions that progress to invasive cancer.
The researchers are also exploring whether taking LSD1 inhibitors orally or in an injection could enhance the efficacy of immune checkpoint cancer therapies. These therapies are currently effective in only a subset of patients with advanced cSCC.
Reference:
- Inhibiting LSD1 unlocks retinoid AP-1 programming to activate epithelial immunity and skin tumor suppression - (https://www.jci.org/articles/view/189044)
Source-Journal of Clinical Investigation