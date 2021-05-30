by Colleen Fleiss on  May 30, 2021 at 9:13 PM Child Health News
Top Reasons to Include a Workout in Your Child's Routine
The foundation of exercise should be laid at a young age. Delhi-based fitness and sports nutritionist shares top five reasons to include workout in a child's daily routine. * Stronger muscles and bones

* Fit and lean posture

* Lower risk of becoming obese


* Lower chance of attracting diseases

* Controlled B.P and cholesterol.

Singh says, to start with, parents can ask their child to do yoga or meditation for at least 1 hour daily. The trick is that parents should also do with them as then they will try to imitate and will enjoy doing the exercise.

Singh points out: "When I say workout, don't confuse it with weight-lifting. Kids could do push-ups, crunches with stomachs, stretching, and other exercises to give a shape to their physique and gain strength. These exercises don't include much hard work and are also good from the kids' perspective. By doing push-ups, the child would learn to tackle weight and it will improve his shoulder and arm connection."

Rope Skipping is another good workout activity that you can introduce to your child. Skipping strengthens hand and leg muscles.

Kids can also join any dance classes which is an ultimate form of exercise. It helps in the complete movement of a kid's body and hence gives a complete opportunity to work out.

Exercise not only improves a child's abilities but will also help him/her to gain concentration. Kids nowadays spend a lot of time taking online classes and hence expose themselves to uncalled problems like strain, headache, and health issues.

Taking out time and doing workouts daily can save your child from these issues. Also, a regular workout helps in better sleep and makes your child energetic.

Source: IANS

