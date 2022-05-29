Top Hygiene Concerns for Women During Periods Revealed

Advertisement

Menstrual Health and Hygiene

The survey has said 57.3% of women experienced moderate to severe menstrual cramps, while 37.2% had mild or occasional menstrual pain.A whopping 62.2% of women admitted that they have either never or only rarely changed a sanitary pad at a public place such as a toilet at office, mall or cinema hall.The menstrual hygiene survey received participation from nearly 6,000 menstruating women aged between 18 to 35 years from more than 35 cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Patna, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Bhopal, Indore, Guwahati, Jaipur, Amritsar, Ludhiana, and Kolkata.The survey also underlined some facts about the average onset age and duration of periods.While most of the women respondents (79.3% ) said they were 12 years or more when they got their first period, 63.1% of women said they knew girls who had just started their periods, of which as many as 37.5% of girls were aged 11 years or less.The survey findings have also questioned the phrase 'those five days' with less than one-third of women (30.3%) having periods for five days in a month.As many as 22.8% of women had periods lasting 3 days or less, while 1.8% of women had periods lasting more than eight days each month.The survey was conducted by a feminine hygiene brand.Source: IANS