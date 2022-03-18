Top Holi Face Care Tips for Men

Advertisement

Your expert guide to caring for your face and beard this HoliChoosing organic colors - As most Holi colours are filled with chemicals, these colours can have harsh effects on both skin and beard. Therefore, men should refrain from chemical colors and opt for 100 percent organic colours that are skin-friendly, environment-friendly, and are less damaging to their follicles.Taking a refreshing cold shower - Before playing with colours, men must ensure to take a refreshing cold shower with either an activated charcoal-infused or an essential oil-filled soap, as hard soaps invite significant damage by causing dryness in the skin. The cold shower ensures super moist skin and prevents the colour from settling into the skin or beard.Using coconut or castor oil - Massaging a small amount of coconut oil or castor oil ensures a protective layer against specks of dirt and colour from sticking to the beard before playing Holi. Oil application enables easy washing away of colours and dirt. Opting for beard oil would also be an outstanding choice to keep the beard conditioned and glossy. Beard oil penetrates beneath the facial hair dreaded beard dandruff at bay by bringing the much-needed hydration to the skin. The Ballistic by Zlade Beard Growth Kit offers three beautiful products: beard growth oil with Redensyl, beard wash, and beard softener. The Ballistic Beard Growth Oil by Zlade is well-equipped with Redensyl and 13 Essential Oils, which perfectly nourish beard hair and promote its growth.Styling and trimming the beard - It would be best to trim the beard a little before participating in the festival. Trimming ensures that the colour clears off quickly from the dreadlocks. However, a regular beard trimmer can cause tug and pull, resulting in nicks and cuts. Therefore, you should choose a uniquely designed product to trim your beard. The Zlade Ballistic Manscaping Body Trimmer can be an ideal choice in this case. It comes with ceramic blades that effortlessly trim the hair without tugging and pulling. As the trimmer is waterproof, men can use it efficiently under the shower.Although Holi colors are harmful to your skin, hair, and beard, this small hazard should not stop you from enjoying this vibrant festival.Source: IANS