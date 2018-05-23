Top, Easy Tips to Keep Your Skin Hydrated in Summer

Keep your skin soft, protected and glowing, say experts. Shikhee Agrawal, Head - Training, The Body Shop India and Sambhavna Vasant, founder and expert from BathItUp have shared tips to keep skin healthy and glowing this summer.

* Hydrate: Your body loses a lot of moisture. So, it is essential to hydrate your body now and then. Drink 10-12 glasses of water and increase fruit intake will keep you hydrated all day long and skin as fresh as a flower.



‘Hydrate, exfoliate and moisturise to keep your skin healthy this summer.’ * Moisturising: Make sure to follow the ritual of cleaning, toning and moisturising at night before sleeping.



* Regularly cleanse and exfoliate: Cleanse your face twice a day and scrub and exfoliate your skin two to three times a week to shoo away the stubborn dirt.



* Sunscreen: Use sunscreen when you go out. It is very important as sunscreen helps in saving your screen from the harmful Ultraviolet (UV) radiations.



* Stay low on make-up: For achieving the lit-from-within glow, the most important thing is to stay away from heavy make-up and indulge in the habit of washing off the sticky bacteria and sweat from the face to keep the skin glowing and fresh.



* A good way to keep your face fresh in the summer is mixing tomato and lemon juice and cooling it (you could also make ice cubes of it) and use on your face for cooling, soothing and hydrating effects.



* Home-made face packs: The face masks made from the kitchen ingredients like milk, honey and oatmeal can do wonders for your skin in keeping it glowing and smooth. You can also choose for fruit face packs and sheet masks as well.



