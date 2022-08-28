About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Top Behaviors Of Parents Which can be Toxic for Children

by Colleen Fleiss on August 28, 2022 at 3:11 PM
Font : A-A+

Top Behaviors Of Parents Which can be Toxic for Children

Parents need to be aware and conscious of their behaviors which can be toxic and have a negative effect on their kids. Rachna Muralidhar, Clinical Psychologist of Mpower Centre, Bengaluru discusses with IANSlife the toxic and non-toxic behavior of parenting.

Toxic Behaviors Of Parents:

Tips to Power Your Parenting Skills in the New Year

Tips to Power Your Parenting Skills in the New Year


Stepping into a New Year means new promises and resolutions. As a parent, you may want to know some interesting tips for powering up your parenting skills to add to your New Year Resolutions list.
Advertisement


* Critical treatment: When a parent constantly criticizes, over-corrects and tries to mould their child based on excessive expectations, the impact can be detrimental to the child's well-being. Self-doubt, lack of self-confidence and inability to draw boundaries are common tendencies in such children. The child feels inadequate since they could not match up to their parents' relentless demands.

* Uncontrolled emotions: Parents that are unable to self-regulate, for e.g. quick to show anger or prone to deep sadness, are unconsciously teaching the child about acceptable forms of behavior. Extreme emotions are normalized in the child's mind which may cause them to adopt uncontrolled forms of behavior, making it difficult for them to adapt to society.
Amazing 8 Tips to Get Your Kids to Eat More Veggies

Amazing 8 Tips to Get Your Kids to Eat More Veggies


Getting your kids to eat veggies can be a difficult task. We all know how important it is to eat veggies for good health. These eight sneaky tips and kid-friendly recipes can get your kids to eat more veggies.
Advertisement

* Oversharing: In a classic case of role reversal, the child is forced to adopt the role of the parent at an early age due to oversharing of emotions and responsibilities by parents. These situations push them to become problem solvers, negotiators and caregivers. Due to their people pleasing attitude and suppression of their own needs, they often find themselves in abusive situations as adults.

* Constant comparison: In Indian society, 'SharmajiKa Beta' is a common phenomenon. All of us have come across instances where parents relentlessly compare their child to someone else. It can be a sibling, cousin, neighbor or classmate. Self-doubt and dissatisfaction are common in such children, as they are never made to feel worthy.

* Breach of trust: When parents cross boundaries and spy on their children, major trust issues are created. Checking a child's mobile phone, reading their diaries and revealing secrets are instances of a serious breach of trust. These children either grow up to be rebellious or may be prone to bullying even later in life.

Challenging Situations Parents Face: Non-Toxic Ways To Deal With It

* Peer pressure: Often when parents come across unhealthy behaviors, they tend to overreact. Other times when children try to tell parents about their issues, they may not be taken seriously. Judging, punishing and 'I told you so' behavior only pushes children away. Parents should create a safe space for children and listen without judgement. When parents are calm and empathetic, it helps children communicate with little hesitation. Share a set of rules and consequences, assisting children to understand unacceptable behaviors while retaining trust.

* Addiction to gadgets/mobiles: In this digital age, addiction to mobiles has become a common phenomenon. Understandably parents are worried about its implications. However, resorting to threats and punishments will not do much good. Parents are advised to keep a consistent approach toward discipline. Children often get addicted to gadgets when they want to forget about the world around them. If a child is going through pivotal transitions or difficult experiences, connect and help them deal with the situation.

* Working parents: Children need love, safety and guidance to grow up to be healthy adults. Common toxic behaviors associated with working parents include lack of connection with their kids, temper and absence of affection. Parents should look at investing quality time to build meaningful connections with their children. Encourage children to communicate and share their feelings. Consistent show of affection while disciplining by setting boundaries helps children understand expectations and feel loved at the same time.

Parenting can be an uphill task. There is no bible or perfect manual or training course which can make a parent perfect. Being conscious, kind, dependable and consistent are qualities a parent should imbibe to ensure their children get a healthy childhood.

Source: IANS
Parents’ Social Media Use Linked to Parenting Style

Parents’ Social Media Use Linked to Parenting Style


Parents who often share photos of their kids on social media tend to have more permissive and secure parenting styles.
Advertisement

Parenting Influences the Weight of First- and Second-Born Children

Parenting Influences the Weight of First- and Second-Born Children


A new study showed that second-born children tend to be heavier, on average, than their older, first-born siblings at 12 months.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Exercises, Massages and Relaxing Techniques for Pregnant Women
Exercises, Massages and Relaxing Techniques for Pregnant Women
Debunking 5 Common Myths About Hypertension
Debunking 5 Common Myths About Hypertension
Test Your Knowledge on Kidney Transplantation
Test Your Knowledge on Kidney Transplantation
View all
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Height and Weight-Kids 

Most Popular on Medindia

The Essence of Yoga How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Iron Intake Calculator Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) A-Z Drug Brands in India Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator Noscaphene (Noscapine) Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
×

Top Behaviors Of Parents Which can be Toxic for Children Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests