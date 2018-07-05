World Laughter Day is an annual event observed every year on the first Sunday of May to raise awareness about laughter and its healing benefits.

Top 7 Health Benefits of Laughter

‘Laughter helps relax the whole body, boosts the immune system, protects the heart from various diseases, burns calories controls anger and can even help you live longer.’

Physical tension and stress can be relieved with laughter, as laughter can help muscles relax for up to 45 minutes after. Boosts Immune System: Laughter aids in the increase of immune cells and infection-fighting antibodies and decreases stress hormones. Thereby, improving the individual's resistance to disease.

Lightens anger's heavy load: Laughing can help look at problems from a different perspective and enables the individual to move on without holding onto bitterness or resentment. May Help Live Longer: A recent study in Norway has revealed that people with a strong sense of humor can live longer than those who hardly laugh.

Dr. Madan Kataria, the founder of the worldwide Laughter Yoga movement was the one who arranged the first celebration on May 10, 1998, in Mumbai, India, which is being celebrated till date.Worldwide, there are thousands of community groups known as Laughter Clubs, where people regularly practice simple intentional laughter techniques that help promote wellness and overall well-being.This year, World Laughter Day was observed on May 6th. Here are the top seven health benefits of laughing:Source: Medindia