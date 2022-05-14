About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Top 7 Approaches to Intermittent Fasting

by Colleen Fleiss on May 14, 2022 at 11:13 PM
Intermittent fasting provides advantages such as weight loss, improved health, and increased longevity. Intermittent fasting is easier to follow than traditional calorie-controlled diets.

Each person's experience with intermittent fasting is unique, and different styles will suit different people. Here are seven different ways to practise intermittent fasting:

Intermittent Fasting: A Key To Good Health

Intermittent fasting is a complete or partial abstinence from food and caloric drinks for a particular period. It reduces the caloric intake of the person.
Fast for 12 Hours a Day:

The diet's guidelines are straightforward. Every day, a person must choose and follow a 12-hour fasting window. According to some researchers, fasting for 10 to 16 hours can cause the body to convert fat stores into energy, releasing ketones into the bloodstream and thus encouraging weight loss.

Fasting for 16 Hours:

The 16:8 method, also known as the Leangains diet, involves fasting for 16 hours a day and eating for 8 hours. Men fast for 16 hours per day on the 16:8 diet, while women fast for 14 hours. This type of intermittent fasting may benefit someone who has tried the 12-hour fast but has not seen any results.
Intermittent Fasting Helps Fight Inflammation

Intermittent fasting was found to prompt anti-inflammatory response, stated study. Intermittent fasting causes declines in the metabolic syndrome score (MSS) and insulin resistance.
Fasting for 2 Days a Week:

People who follow the 5:2 diet normally eat for 5 days and then cut back on calories for the other two days. Men typically consume 600 calories and women 500 calories during the two fasting days.

Alternate Day Fasting:

There are several variations to the alternate-day fasting plan, which involves fasting every other day. Some people believe that alternate-day fasting requires complete abstinence from solid foods on fasting days, while others believe that up to 500 calories can be consumed. Many people choose to eat as much as they want on feeding days. Alternate day fasting is an extreme form of intermittent fasting.

A Weekly 24-hour Fast:

Fasting for one or two days per week, also known as the Eat-Stop-Eat diet, entails going without food for 24 hours at a time. Many people fast between meals, such as breakfast and lunch. People on this diet plan can drink water, tea, and other calorie-free beverages during the fasting period. People should resume their normal eating habits on non-fasting days.

Meal Skipping:

Beginners may benefit from this adaptable approach to intermittent fasting. It entails occasionally skipping meals. People can skip meals based on their hunger level or time constraints. It is, however, critical to consume nutritious foods at each meal.

The Warrior Diet:

The Warrior Diet is a high-intensity version of intermittent fasting. Typically, the eating window is only 4 hours long. This type of intermittent fasting may be best for people who have tried other types of intermittent fasting.

Source: IANS
Intermittent Fasting Works for Weight Loss: Study

Intermittent fasting does not negatively affect metabolism or make you lethargic. It actually boosts your energy and helps you concentrate better.
Does Intermittent Fasting Really Help in Weight Loss?

Intermittent fasting is no magic bullet and there is nothing special about fasting when compared with more traditional, standard diets people might follow.
Drinking This Popular Beverage May Drop Dementia Risk
Worst Mistakes Parents Make When Talking to Kids
World Lupus Day 2022: Standing Along With the Lupus Patients
