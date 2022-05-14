Top 7 Approaches to Intermittent Fasting

Fasting for 16 Hours:

Advertisement

Fasting for 2 Days a Week:

Alternate Day Fasting:

A Weekly 24-hour Fast:

Meal Skipping:

The Warrior Diet:

The 16:8 method, also known as the Leangains diet, involves fasting for 16 hours a day and eating for 8 hours. Men fast for 16 hours per day on the 16:8 diet, while women fast for 14 hours. This type of intermittent fasting may benefit someone who has tried the 12-hour fast but has not seen any results.People who follow the 5:2 diet normally eat for 5 days and then cut back on calories for the other two days. Men typically consume 600 calories and women 500 calories during the two fasting days.There are several variations to the alternate-day fasting plan, which involves fasting every other day. Some people believe that alternate-day fasting requires complete abstinence from solid foods on fasting days, while others believe that up to 500 calories can be consumed. Many people choose to eat as much as they want on feeding days. Alternate day fasting is an extreme form of intermittent fasting.Fasting for one or two days per week, also known as the Eat-Stop-Eat diet, entails going without food for 24 hours at a time. Many people fast between meals, such as breakfast and lunch. People on this diet plan can drink water, tea, and other calorie-free beverages during the fasting period. People should resume their normal eating habits on non-fasting days.Beginners may benefit from this adaptable approach to intermittent fasting. It entails occasionally skipping meals. People can skip meals based on their hunger level or time constraints. It is, however, critical to consume nutritious foods at each meal.The Warrior Diet is a high-intensity version of intermittent fasting. Typically, the eating window is only 4 hours long. This type of intermittent fasting may be best for people who have tried other types of intermittent fasting.Source: IANS