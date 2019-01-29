medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Diet & Nutrition News

Top 6 Foods to Boost Hair Growth Revealed

by Colleen Fleiss on  January 29, 2019 at 7:01 AM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Including vitamins and minerals in the diet was found to promote hair growth and reduce hair fall, suggested experts.
Top 6 Foods to Boost Hair Growth Revealed
Top 6 Foods to Boost Hair Growth Revealed

Arvind Poswal, Hair Expert and Hair Transplant Surgeon, Dr. A's Clinic, and Karan Gupta, Director and Men's Grooming Expert, Qraa Men, have given out some tips on foods that can boost hair health:

Carrots: This season of winter calls for us to consume ample amounts of carrots. The carrots help the scalp in producing the natural sebum oil which as this oil keeps the roots healthy. Not only this, carrots are enriched with Vitamin A which avert dullness of the hair strands and dryness of the scalp. This is how thinning of hair is prominently reduced as a moisturized and nourished scalp assures stronger and healthier hair. Therefore, drink carrot juice to provide extra nourishment to your hair and scalp.

Walnuts: They are a powerhouse of Omega-3 fatty acids and Vitamin E which prevent our hair from the excruciating and harsh effects of the sun. Try and include nuts into your diet to assure that your hair are being protected with ample amounts of Biotin for hair growth and copper minerals for natural hair colour.

Greek yogurt: The Greek yogurt is charged with Vitamin B5 which helps with proper flow of blood to the scalp while promoting the hair growth. Start your day with some greek yogurt and even a spoonful can help in boosting the elasticity of hair.

Citrus fruits: It is very important that you accommodate citrus fruits in your diet they shall help you in biding goodbye to split ends and roughness with the presence of abundant Vitamin C. The citrus fruits also boost the production of collagen which reinforces and braces the capillaries that supply blood to the hair follicles. Citrus fruits include oranges, kiwi, strawberries, blueberries, guava and tangerines that must be included for a balanced diet.

Green leafy vegetables: The greens are full of iron as its deficiency is main reason for hair loss and anaemia. The deficiency of iron in the body incapacitates the oxygen and nutrients from being transported to the hair follicles which eventually refrains the hair roots for its proper growth. Green vegetables also add a shine to your hair.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Recommended Reading

Causes of Hair Loss

Worried about your hair loss? Before you leap into a course of treatment, look at what might be causing your hair to fall.

Hair Loss Symptom Evaluation

A normal hair goes through three phases, the anagen phase, the catagen phase and the telogen phase.

Top 8 Natural Supplements for Healthy Hair

Wondering how to get rid of hair loss?Forget taking vitamin supplements and shift to healthy and nutritious supplements that enrich your hair naturally.

Quiz on Hair Loss

Hair Loss is fast becoming a universal problem and people are frantically trying to find solutions to control their hair loss and perhaps regain lost hair. Take this quiz and find out if you know the actual causes for hair loss and perhaps learn new ...

Hair Analysis

Labs now offer hair analysis to diagnose diseases, deficiencies, or drug abuse. But how reliable is hair analysis? It is used also to even catch criminals.

Hair Loss and Thinning - The Latest Treatments

Worried about your balding head? Here are a few of the latest treatments for hair loss and thinning.

Hair Loss in Men

A few men are only in their twenties when they begin to lose hair, but by the time men reach their fifties, more than 50% of them have what doctors would call ‘significant hair loss’.

Hair Loss in Women

Hair loss or Alopecia can be emotionally devastating to women but understanding reasons behind hair loss can help in prevention and treatment of hair loss.

Hair Replacement for Men

Balding men can use hair replacement systems or go for hair replacement surgery to get hair indistinguishable from their natural hair.

Hair Replacement for Women

There are more hair replacement options for women today than there have ever been in history: medical hair replacement with drugs, hair replacement surgery, and artificial hair replacement with hair systems.

Hair Restoration

Surgical and medical hair restoration can help really ‘restore’ all the hair you have lost.

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

More News on:

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Causes of Hair Loss Hair Loss and Thinning - The Latest Treatments Hair Loss in Women Hair Loss in Men Hair Analysis Hair Restoration Hair Replacement for Women Hair Replacement for Men 

What's New on Medindia

Calcium Rich Foods

Reasons to Choose Herbal Tea over Black Tea

Health Benefits of Ridge Gourd
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive