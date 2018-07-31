medindia
Top 5 Workout Mistakes and How You can Avoid Them

by Colleen Fleiss on  July 31, 2018 at 9:01 AM Lifestyle News
Exercise if done correctly improves your physique, body movement, joint strength and much more. There are some people who tend to make mistakes in their body posture while exercise resulting in harmful effects, state experts.
Top 5 Workout Mistakes and How You can Avoid Them

Aashish Chaudhry, Managing Director and Orthopaedic Surgeon, Aakash Healthcare Super Speciality Hospital has pointed out some of the mistakes:

* Letting your knees cave in: This can cause knee injury due to stress on knees usually when doing weight lift exercises like squats. The knees must bend outwards to avoid stress. Also clench the side muscles of your hips to keep the knees from buckling under the weight.

* Raising elbows too high on the bench press: Doing so puts stress on your shoulders and causes injury. It also makes the exercise harder as the bar has to travel longer distance. It's better to keep the elbows close to the chest to reduce some stress from shoulders and improve chest and triceps.

* Taking small steps when lunging: This puts the knee ahead of the front foot placing pressure on the knee. You should instead take wider steps and push your heel into the ground to ensure your knee doesn't move ahead of your heel.

* Jogging on your heels: This tires you out easily. It also shakes your ankles, knees and hips which over time could develop into shin splinters, knee pain and other leg injuries. It's better to run on the balls of your feet to absorb the shock.

* Bad neck positions: People tend to look down or straight ahead when doing squats, push ups or deadlifts. This strains the cervical spine. It's better to pack the neck, point chin down, make a double chin and keep it that way while you do your squats.

Archana, trainer, Anytime Fitness, has a few suggestions:

* Always take light breakfast half an hour before exercising as empty stomach may make you feel dizzy and lethargic.

* Stretching and warm-up is must before exercise to avoid any injury.

* During exercise, heavy lifting is advisable with trainer's instructions only.

* Exercising has to be in limit and as per capacity.

* After exercise, warm-up and stretching is advisable.

* Take shower to avoid spreading of infection/or to avoid smelly body after workout.

* Keep yourself hydrated to maintain water level in your body before and after workout.



Source: IANS

