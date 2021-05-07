Top 3 Traditional Drinks to Boost Your Immunity

Covid-19 attacks our immunity system. Therefore, its highly essential to boost your body's immunity levels by including immune-boosting foods and drinks in your daily diet.



Falling sick is not a risk you want to take, especially not now, and it is always better to be safe than regretful. However, it should also be noted that our bodies do not build up immunity overnight; one needs to balance their food habits and eat healthy, home-cooked meals over a period of time. But you can also incorporate some immunity-boosting drinks to your diet.



Alphinah Ashinai, Food and Beverage Manager at Vana Dehradun, India, shares healthy immunity boost drinks:



‘Incorporating immunity-boosting drinks such as decoction, concoction, and orange, papaya agua fresca into your daily diet can improve your body's immunity very well.’

1. Kadha



Recipe Type: Decoction



Preparation Time: 6 minutes



Serving Time: 7 minutes



Servings: 2



Ingredients: 50 ml water

Black pepper 6-8 nos

Clove 5 - 6

Cinnamon bark 1 mm

Ginger chopped 1 tsp

Fresh Tulsi leave 6 -- 8 nos

Licorice (optional)

Honey (optional) Instructions:



Put all the ingredients together except honey and give one boil and in gentle simmer it for another 5-6 minutes and serve.





2. Mint, Lemongrass and White Tea Concoction



Recipe Type: Concoction



Preparation Time: 5 minutes



Infusion Time: 4 minutes



Servings: 2



Ingredients:



1tsp white tea 1tsp chop lemongrass A sprig of fresh mint leaves 250 ml water Instructions: Take 250ml of water boil it in a pan

Add white tea and lemongrass in it and steep it for 4 minutes or add all the ingredients and boil it for 2-3 minutes

Strain it and serve warm Benefits: Alleviates fatigue and improves immunity





3. Orange, Papaya Agua Fresca



Recipe Type: Mixology



Preparation Time: 4 minutes



Servings: 2



Ingredients:



4 cups peeled, deseeded ripe papaya 1 ½ cups freshly squeezed orange juice ¼ cup freshly squeezed lime juice 1 ¼ cups water 2 tablespoons honey (optional) Orange slice Instructions: Put papaya, orange juice and lime juice in a blender, blend it until smooth

Strain mixture through a fine-mesh sieve into a pitcher or large glass jar

Discard solid parts, add water and stir it, add honey (optional)

Pour into a glass and serve, garnish with orange Benefits: Cleanse the digestive system and improves immunity







