Top 3 Traditional Drinks to Boost Your Immunity

Covid-19 attacks our immunity system. Therefore, its highly essential to boost your body's immunity levels by including immune-boosting foods and drinks in your daily diet.
Falling sick is not a risk you want to take, especially not now, and it is always better to be safe than regretful. However, it should also be noted that our bodies do not build up immunity overnight; one needs to balance their food habits and eat healthy, home-cooked meals over a period of time. But you can also incorporate some immunity-boosting drinks to your diet.
Alphinah Ashinai, Food and Beverage Manager at Vana Dehradun, India, shares healthy immunity boost drinks:
‘Incorporating immunity-boosting drinks such as decoction, concoction, and orange, papaya agua fresca into your daily diet can improve your body's immunity very well.’
Recipe Type: Decoction
Preparation Time: 6 minutes
Serving Time: 7 minutes
Servings: 2
Ingredients:
- 50 ml water
- Black pepper 6-8 nos
- Clove 5 - 6
- Cinnamon bark 1 mm
- Ginger chopped 1 tsp
- Fresh Tulsi leave 6 -- 8 nos
- Licorice (optional)
- Honey (optional)
Put all the ingredients together except honey and give one boil and in gentle simmer it for another 5-6 minutes and serve.
2. Mint, Lemongrass and White Tea Concoction
Recipe Type: Concoction
Preparation Time: 5 minutes
Infusion Time: 4 minutes
Servings: 2
Ingredients:
- Take 250ml of water boil it in a pan
- Add white tea and lemongrass in it and steep it for 4 minutes or add all the ingredients and boil it for 2-3 minutes
- Strain it and serve warm
3. Orange, Papaya Agua Fresca
Recipe Type: Mixology
Preparation Time: 4 minutes
Servings: 2
Ingredients:
- Put papaya, orange juice and lime juice in a blender, blend it until smooth
- Strain mixture through a fine-mesh sieve into a pitcher or large glass jar
- Discard solid parts, add water and stir it, add honey (optional)
- Pour into a glass and serve, garnish with orange
Source: IANS
