A perfect fruit salad with all the healthy ingredients can make your day. Sujeet Singh, Executive Chef at Radisson Noida located in Sector 55, gives some healthy options one can try at home.



* Mango Coconut Smoothie Bowl

Top 3 Summer Fruit Salads

‘This summer make the best use of your indoor stay by making some nutritious options of fruit appetisers at home.’

Advertisement

Ingredients:Frozen mango chunks- 2 cupsFrozen pineapple chunks- 1/2 cupFresh banana- 1/2 cupTender coconut water- 1 cupTo garnish:Fresh mango chunksFresh kiwi slicesCoconut flakesChia seedsMethod: In a blender, blend together the frozen mango, frozen pineapple, banana with tender coconut water. It should be thick and creamy. Pour this immediately into a serving bowl and garnish with toppings.-*-* Kokam PancakesIngredients:Refined flour- 1.5 cupVanilla sugar-1 tspBaking powder- 1/2 tspLemon Juice- 2.5 tbspMustard oil- 1.5-2 tspFinely chopped walnuts- 2 tspJaggery- 50-60 gmFinely chopped carrot- 4-5 tbspSugarcane juice- 1/2 cupClove powder- 1/2 tspChopped Indian gooseberry- 3-4 tbspMaple syrup- 1 tbspVanilla extract- 1 tspBrown sugar- 1.5 tbspKokam syrup- 7-8 tbspEgg- 1Water as requiredHoney for garnishMethod: In a bowl add refined flour, vanilla sugar, baking powder, lemon juice. Keep aside for 2 minutes.For marmalade in pot add mustard oil, chopped walnuts and jaggery. Then in the bowl add chopped carrot and mix well. Mix and melt the jaggery.In the marmalade pot add sugarcane juice, clove powder, chopped Indian gooseberry, maple syrup, vanilla extract and mix well. Cook well on low flame.Then take carrot mixture bowl and add chopped walnuts, brown sugar, kokum syrup, egg , water as required. Prepare the batter and rest for 5 to 8 minutes.In the marmalade pot add brown sugar, lemon juice, kokum syrup and mix well. Cook on low flame for 8 to 10 minutes. For pancake in a hot pan pour the batter and cook on low flame until it turns dark brown and flip on the other side when cooked.Kokum Pancakes are ready to serve.-*-* Lemon Ricotta CakeIngredientsRicotta cheese- 2 cupCaster sugar- 2 cupBiscuits -15-20Whole wheat flour- 1/2 cupButter- 1 tbspEggs - 2 to 3Lemon juice of 5-6 lemonsLemon zest - 2-3Salt to tasteHoney - 3 tbspSliced lemon- 2Biscuit crumb for garnishMethod: In a bowl add ricotta cheese, castor sugar and mix well. Give 5-minute rest to this. Add the biscuits in smoothie jar and blend well and make fine crust. Place crust in bowl. Then add castor sugar, whole wheat flour, butter and mix well.For cake batter, take the ricotta mixture from the first bowl and add eggs and them using cut and fold method. Then add lemon juice, lemon zest and mix well.Now take cake mould and set biscuit crust by patting it with your hand. Pat again using a flat based glass. Pour batter on this and set it well. Bake in a preheated oven at 175 degree centigrade for 24 minutesFor marmalade, in a pot add lemon juice, honey, castor sugar, butter, lemon and mix well. After boil in mixture add biscuit crust and mix. Cook on low flame for par 7 to 8 minutesLemon Ricotta Cake is ready to serve.Source: IANS