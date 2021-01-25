by Anjanee Sharma on  January 25, 2021 at 6:43 PM Coronavirus News
Toothbrushes Can Also Spread COVID-19
Brazillian researchers find that disinfecting your toothbrush is another important safety measure to be followed as asymptomatic people carrying COVID-19 can spread the virus to other people if they share the same place to store their toothbrushes.

Researchers say that the disease can be transferred from a sick person to a healthy one in an instant as our toothbrushes "act as reservoirs for microorganisms." This fact is extremely concerning as a high load of the virus is present in our saliva, nasopharynx, and oropharynx.

It is highly recommended to disinfect the toothbrush to decrease the chances of spreading the virus. Another study from July 2020 found that some mouthwashes (antiseptic solution with ethanol and essential oils) can decrease COVID strain load from our mouth.

The previous study concluded that swishing the mouthwash in the mouth for 30 seconds is enough to decrease the viral load. However, the Brazillian researchers recommend submerging the toothbrush in mouthwash for 20 mins (higher timing due to the presence of bristles and moisture).

For complete protection, the researchers have come up with a six-step plan to be followed.

Step 1: Wash hands with water and soap or disinfect them with hand sanitiser with at least 70% alcohol.

Step 2: Disinfect toothbrush handle with 70% alcohol for one minute.

Step 3: Brush your teeth.

Step 4: After brushing, wash the brush and disinfect handle with 70% alcohol again for a minute.

Step 5: Immerse the head of brush in ethanol and essential oil-based mouthwash solution for 20 minutes.

Step 6: Let brush dry and then store it away from others.

People who are awaiting their test results or share a house and bathroom with others are highly encouraged to follow the given procedure.


