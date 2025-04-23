Too Strong for BMI: Why Athletes Need a New Rulebook?

A new study proposes higher BMI cut-offs for athletes to avoid false overweight or obesity classifications.

Revising BMI Cut-Off Points for Overweight and Obesity in Male Athletes: An Analysis Based on Multivariable Model-Building



Did You Know?

BMI wrongly flagged 1 in 4 fit athletes as overweight—when 96% had healthy fat levels. #bmi #athlete #bodytruth #medindia’

BMI Misses the Mark When It Comes to Muscle!

Strong but Unhealthy?

Judging the Book by its Cover: Without Knowing the Whole Story?

BMI: About 1 in 4 athletes were overweight, and nearly 4% were obese.

About 1 in 4 athletes were overweight, and nearly 4% were obese. Body Fat Scans: Over 96% were totally healthy. Only 3.1% had elevated fat levels, and less than 1% were truly obese.

Rewriting the Rules!

Consider someone “overweight” only if their BMI hits 28.2 (instead of 25).

only if their BMI hits (instead of 25). Label someone “obese” only if their BMI goes above 33.7 (instead of 30).

It's Not Just About Numbers!

By rethinking how we define “healthy,” we’re protecting not just bodies—but also confidence, identity, and wellbeing!

Fit Doesn’t Always Fit the Formula!

