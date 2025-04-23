About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Too Strong for BMI: Why Athletes Need a New Rulebook?

by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran on Apr 23 2025 12:08 PM

A new study proposes higher BMI cut-offs for athletes to avoid false overweight or obesity classifications.

Health professionals worldwide are using Body Mass Index (BMI) as their primary method for assessing physical fitness, as it has remained the standard tool for many years! Though fast, simple, and standardized, the use of general population tools to assess professional athletes is now under scrutiny, as it often results in misclassification and misleading conclusions.
A recent research investigation attacks the current BMI measurement standards as they fail to fit in assessing the bodies of young, high-performing male athletes (1 Trusted Source
Revising BMI Cut-Off Points for Overweight and Obesity in Male Athletes: An Analysis Based on Multivariable Model-Building

Go to source).


BMI Misses the Mark When It Comes to Muscle!

It’s just math—the BMI metric uses size measurements from your height and weight to position you inside three health groups: normal, overweight, or obese. That’s it! No consideration for muscle, bone structure, or athletic training?

People who actively train to build muscles and professional runners are found to be misjudged as "overweight," even though they do not show signs of being overweight! The research aims at providing insights along with a solution for this issue!


Strong but Unhealthy?

Judging the Book by its Cover: Without Knowing the Whole Story?
Here’s what the study found:
  • BMI: About 1 in 4 athletes were overweight, and nearly 4% were obese.
  • Body Fat Scans: Over 96% were totally healthy. Only 3.1% had elevated fat levels, and less than 1% were truly obese.
The observed results show a huge gap upon using body fat scans over BMI alone; it proves that it is detrimental to athletes as it cannot distinguish between muscle growth and weight accumulation from fat cells.


Rewriting the Rules!

Instead of tossing BMI out the window, the researchers found a smarter way of using it by adjusting the cut-off points, and their recommendation?
  • Consider someone “overweight” only if their BMI hits 28.2 (instead of 25).
  • Label someone “obese” only if their BMI goes above 33.7 (instead of 30).
These new numbers make a big difference, as they line up much better with what the Dual-Energy X-ray Absorptiometry (DXA) scans were showing! DXA is a medical imaging technique used to measure bone density and body composition, specifically the amount of fat and lean tissue in the body.


It's Not Just About Numbers!

By rethinking how we define “healthy,” we’re protecting not just bodies—but also confidence, identity, and wellbeing!
Misclassifying someone as overweight is a medical error that has consequences that go beyond medical records! It can influence how you see yourself, how coaches treat you, and how others perceive your health. All that impact from one flawed number?

Young competitive athletes commonly experience negative effects from weight misidentification, which produces unneeded food restriction and mental distress and modifies their training plans, yet fails to enhance their athletic abilities.

This study is a wake-up call! Because athletes' bodies are larger than average, they need unique techniques that go beyond standard measurements. Whether you sprint, swim, or play sports on the weekends, the health system needs to acknowledge your inner strength regardless of your size!

Fit Doesn’t Always Fit the Formula!


Reference:
  1. Revising BMI Cut-Off Points for Overweight and Obesity in Male Athletes: An Analysis Based on Multivariable Model-Building - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/40077778/)


Source-European Association for the Study of Obesity


