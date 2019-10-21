medindia

Too Much Stress May Up High Blood Pressure in African-Americans

by Adeline Dorcas on  October 21, 2019 at 4:06 PM Hypertension News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Chronic stress increases the risk of developing high blood pressure (hypertension) in African-Americans, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, the open-access journal of the American Heart Association.
Too Much Stress May Up High Blood Pressure in African-Americans
Too Much Stress May Up High Blood Pressure in African-Americans

African Americans reporting high levels of chronic stress tended to develop high blood pressure, or hypertension, more often than those who reported low stress levels, according to new research.

Show Full Article


The researchers state that psychosocial stress is involved in the development of hypertension and note that African Americans experience greater exposure to specific chronic stress factors such as discrimination and low socioeconomic status. African Americans also report higher overall stress levels compared to whites.

"Given the disproportionately high burden of hypertension in African Americans, determining if chronic stress increases the risk of hypertension in this population is an important question that could guide prevention strategies," said lead study author Tanya Spruill, Ph.D., an associate professor in the departments of population health and medicine at NYU School of Medicine.

Analyzing the data of more than 1,800 African Americans without hypertension who participated in the Jackson Heart Study, researchers examined the potential association between chronic stress and hypertension. During the almost 13-year study period, three study visits were conducted that each included in-home interviews and clinic exams where blood pressure was measured. Ratings of perceived stress were collected during annual follow-up telephone assessments, and researchers categorized participants into groups who reported low, moderate or high chronic stress.

They found that over roughly seven years, African Americans who reported high stress levels over time had a 22% increased risk of developing high blood pressure, compared with people who reported sustained low stress levels. This association was independent of sociodemographic factors, traditional hypertension risk factors, health behaviors and baseline stress levels. This suggests chronic stress may, over time, have a negative impact on cardiovascular health, particularly hypertension.

"Over the study follow-up period, almost half of the participants developed hypertension," said Spruill. "This highlights the need for new hypertension prevention strategies for African Americans. Lifestyle change is effective, however, it can be challenging to achieve. Developing culturally sensitive stress management interventions may support primary prevention of hypertension and reduce subsequent cardiovascular risk among African Americans."

"Because this is an observational study, we interpret the findings cautiously. However, our results suggest that evaluating chronic stress over time rather than at a single occasion can help identify those at greatest risk. We believe intervention studies are needed to determine if reducing stress among African Americans can reduce the risk of developing hypertension. This could have a significant impact on cardiovascular health outcomes and disparities." Spruill said.

Source: Newswise

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Recommended Reading

Five Healthy Lifestyle Modifications that Lower Hypertension Risk

Lifestyle modifications could help in lowering risk of cardiovascular diseases. Find out what possible changes can help you maintain healthy heart.

Home Remedies for High Blood Pressure / Hypertension

Home remedies offer you herbal and natural methods to treat high blood pressure or hypertension. Follow these simple and natural remedies to lower or control high blood pressure.

Hypertension - Foods to be Avoided

What is hypertension? Lifestyle changes are important for reducing high blood pressure. There are certain foods that must be avoided during high blood pressure.

Quiz on Hypertension

It stealthily creeps in and catches people unawares. Find out more about this 'silent killer' by participating in the ...

Andropause / Male Menopause

Andropause or male menopause causing low libido in a man is due to decreasing level of male hormones, like testosterone. Symptoms of andropause are depression, irritability.

Diet and High Blood Pressure

High blood pressure or hypertension is defined as a blood pressure of above 140 mm Hg (systolic) and or 90mm Hg (diastolic).

High Blood Pressure

High blood pressure or hypertension is a chronic condition, which usually lasts a lifetime once it is developed.

Palpitations And Arrhythmias

Palpitations are unpleasant sensation of ones own heartbeat.

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.

Stroke

Stroke can cause permanent disability and it is important to recognize its early warning signs to stop its progress. Early warning signs of stroke include sudden weakness of facial muscles.

Thalassemia

Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to produce abnormal hemoglobin.

More News on:

High Blood PressureThalassemiaPalpitations And ArrhythmiasDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseDiet and High Blood PressureStress Relief Through Alternative MedicineStress and the Gender DivideAndropause / Male MenopauseStrokeQuiz on Hypertension

What's New on Medindia

Mushroom Allergy

World Osteoporosis Day: Focus on 'Emotional Aspects'

Fat Deposition in Lungs of Obese People May Up Asthma Risk
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive