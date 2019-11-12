medindia

Too Many Canadians Live with a Number of Serious Health Conditions

by Adeline Dorcas on  December 11, 2019 at 2:57 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Unhealthy lifestyle habits may put many Canadians at a higher risk of having multiple chronic diseases, reports a new study.

A lack of physical activity, a poor diet and too much stress are taking their toll on the health of Canadians, says a new UBC study.
Too Many Canadians Live with a Number of Serious Health Conditions
Too Many Canadians Live with a Number of Serious Health Conditions

Researchers from UBC's Faculty of Medicine caution that too many Canadians live with a number of health issues that impact their ability to lead healthy lifestyles.

Show Full Article


Brodie Sakakibara is an assistant professor with the Centre for Chronic Disease Prevention and Management based at UBC Okanagan. He, along with colleagues Adebimpe Obembe and Janice Eng from UBC's department of physical therapy, recently published a study examining how common it is for Canadians to have multiple--and serious--health conditions.

"Inactivity, poor diet and more than optimal amounts of stress combined with an aging population are resulting in increasing numbers of Canadians with cardiometabolic conditions, and thus increasing their risk of poor health," says Sakakibara.

Stroke, heart disease and diabetes are three of the most prevalent chronic diseases worldwide, he says and they have a substantial social and economic burden. They are cardiometabolic diseases--affecting the heart and blood vessels--mostly caused by lifestyle behaviors and are the leading causes of health resource use, hospitalizations, morbidity and mortality in Canada.

Cardiometabolic multimorbidity (CM) is having a diagnosis of at least two of those conditions. Using data from a 2016 Canadian Community Health Survey with 689,300 respondents, the researchers investigated CM and its connection to physical activity, diet and stress.

The study reports that the number of Canadians with CM or at risk of CM is high, and an increasing onset of cardiometabolic conditions is associated with higher chances of physical inactivity and stress.

"We found that people with all three diseases had four times the chance of reporting zero minutes of physical activity per week than people with none of the conditions. And similarly, they had four times the chance of reporting high levels of stress," says Sakakibara. "These lifestyle behaviours are clearly associated with bad or even dangerous health outcomes."

The issue, he adds, is that healthcare management for people with multiple chronic diseases is traditionally based on disease-specific strategies often independent of one another--a person with diabetes is treated for that chronic illness and not others. This leads to fragmented care with multiple care providers and systems.

"Often most patients with multiple chronic conditions develop complications that are clinically complex and become unique healthcare challenges. These complexities are often poorly understood, which means these patients have unmet health care needs," says Eng.

While getting more active, lowering stress and eating well won't cure all ailments, Sakakibara says it would certainly be a step in the right direction. The study suggests the time has come for greater efforts to prevent CM in individuals at high risk (i.e., those with one cardiometabolic condition), as well as efforts to help people with CM better manage their health and well-being.

"Lifestyle behaviour modification is an important strategy for the management and prevention of future heart or stroke events," he says. "Physical activity several times a week, combined with a healthier diet, can manage risk and complications, while at the same time helping to lower stress."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Recommended Reading

Following a Healthy Lifestyle Cuts Down Diabetes Risk by 75 Percent

People who live a healthy lifestyle have a 75% lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes (T2D) than those following an unhealthy lifestyle, reveals a new study.

Five Healthy Lifestyle Modifications that Lower Hypertension Risk

Lifestyle modifications could help in lowering risk of cardiovascular diseases. Find out what possible changes can help you maintain healthy heart.

Top 8 Tips for Heart-Healthy Eating

Eating right goes a long way in preventing heart ailments. The key is to have low-fat, low sodium, high fiber foods and foods that are rich in omega-3 content.

Quiz on Healthy Living

"To insure good health: eat lightly, breathe deeply, live moderately, cultivate cheerfulness and maintain an interest in life." - William Londen The importance of a healthy, well-balanced lifestyle cannot be stressed ...

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Health Insurance - India

Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores.

More News on:

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)Health Insurance - IndiaAcute Coronary Syndrome

What's New on Medindia

Chemical Castration

Kidney Stones can Now be Removed Easily and Painlessly

Anal Cancer
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive