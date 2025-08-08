Tongue Swallowing Prevention: A Dangerous Myth Uncloaked

“Tongue swallowing" maneuvers can delay CPR and lead to death, while media praised these misdirected actions.

The Myth of "Tongue Swallowing" Delays Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation of Athletes With Cardiac Arrest, Yet It Is Often Perpetuated by the Media

New study underscores correcting the myth to save lives during #cardiac_arrest. It’s time for a global campaign to teach everyone that #life-saving_pushes are what truly matter. #medical_myth #athletesafety #cardiacarrest #cpr #medindia’