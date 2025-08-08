“Tongue swallowing" maneuvers can delay CPR and lead to death, while media praised these misdirected actions.
Even though we try to teach people about health, the myth "tongue swallowing prevention" during Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) is still followed (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
The Myth of "Tongue Swallowing" Delays Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation of Athletes With Cardiac Arrest, Yet It Is Often Perpetuated by the Media
Go to source). A new study from the Canadian Journal of Cardiology, published by Elsevier, found that news and social media are making this myth even worse. This is dangerous because it causes people to waste time instead of giving immediate CPR, especially to collapsed athletes.
Commenting on the main findings of the analysis, lead investigator of the article "The Myth of “Tongue Swallowing” Delays Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation of Athletes With Cardiac Arrest, Yet It Is Often Perpetuated by the Media" Dana Viskin, MD, Department of Cardiology, Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center and School of Medicine, Tel Aviv University, says, “Our analysis showed that in 84% of cases where the initial response was visible, inappropriate maneuvers to ‘prevent tongue swallowing’ were performed before proper CPR. These incorrect actions were significantly associated with poor outcomes: 67% of those receiving such maneuvers died or had severe brain injury, compared to 0% when CPR was the first response.”
Incorrect Actions May Lead to Sudden Cardiac ArrestA media study showed that 48% of major news articles used the term “tongue swallowing,” with most of those commending the incorrect actions people took. In articles about sudden cardiac arrest (SCA), 77% mentioned “tongue swallowing,” rather than saying that it was wrong, while just 23% castigated the unwise intervention.
“Given that some SCA patients, particularly young males with shockable arrest rhythms, may exhibit seizure-like activity at onset – a pattern frequently observed in sports-related SCA – it is understandable how this myth may have carried into the public response to athletic SCA, despite the absence of clinical guideline support for such an intervention,” points out the author of the accompanying editorial "Countering Misinformation in the Response to Sudden Cardiac Arrest in Athletes" Nicholas Grubic, MSc, Division of Epidemiology, Dalla Lana School of Public Health, University of Toronto. “Furthermore, signs such as cyanosis and agonal respirations can be mistaken for choking, often prompting bystanders to prioritize airway inspection over initiating CPR. Recent qualitative research has confirmed that such misinterpretations can delay or even interrupt life-saving interventions. Although promoting CPR and automated external defibrillator (AED) knowledge remains a cornerstone of SCA education, teaching the public to recognize the early signs of an arrest is equally critical, as every second without action drastically reduces the chance of survival.”
An Urgent Call to Action for Saving LivesThis research is especially important now, as public CPR education becomes increasingly vital with widespread media exposure to cardiac arrests in sports.
Mr. Grubic adds in conclusion, “Coordinated, evidence-informed communication strategies are essential to counter misinformation and support public understanding, particularly in high-stakes situations such as the response to SCA in athletes. Our public capacity to save lives should not be impeded by misinformed voices – now is the time for the academic, healthcare, and media sectors to join forces and build a healthier information environment for all. Responding to SCA is a team sport that starts with proper education to ensure that everyone is ready to step in, stay focused, and act. Although the prize is not a trophy, it is something much more valuable.”
