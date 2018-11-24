medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Lifestyle News

Tobacco Packaging With Negative Ciphers Helps Smokers Quit

by Mohamed Fathima S on  November 24, 2018 at 9:16 PM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Tobacco packaging that reminds smokers how the society disapprove the activity can create self-consciousness among them and help reduce smoking intentions. Isolated smokers who do not perceive smoking as identity-related finds this strategy effective to curb the practice. The study was published in the Journal of Consumer Affairs.
Tobacco Packaging With Negative Ciphers Helps Smokers Quit
Tobacco Packaging With Negative Ciphers Helps Smokers Quit

The study involved an online experiment with a panel of 156 American adult smokers, who were randomly assigned to view one of two tobacco packages, which included the same tagline ("this is how people look at smokers") but portrayed different images. Specifically, packages featured black and white photographs of the same individuals either displaying neutral or disgusted expressions.

"Tobacco denormalization strategies such as workplace and social setting bans have used social pressure as a means of discouraging smoking. Our early research suggests that tobacco packaging itself may be another tool by which to exert similar pressure, especially in those smokers already sensitive to smoking stigma," said co-author Dr. Jennifer Jeffrey of King's University College at Western University, in Canada.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Recommended Reading

Antioxidants to Help You When You Quit Smoking

Smoking is injurious to health, but it sure is a tough addiction to stop. Cure yourself with the power of antioxidants to eliminate health risks such as lung cancer and dental problems.

Cigarette Smoking - A Silent Killer

Smoking kills the smoker silently, pushing him towards serious illnesses, which slowly lead to death.

Smoking among Women

Tobacco use in women is on the rise. The health risks of tobacco are far too many has never done a woman any good psychologically or health-wise.

Smoking And Cancer

Smoking is the most important preventable cause of cancer in the world.

Health Hazards of Smoking

Smoking causes many diseases and affects the overall health of smokers.

Smoking And Tobacco

Encyclopedia section of medindia briefs you about the History of Tobacco

More News on:

Health Hazards of Smoking Smoking And Cancer Smoking And Tobacco Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Antioxidants to Help You When You Quit Smoking 

What's New on Medindia

Amazing 8 Tips to Get Your Kids to Eat More Veggies

Maternal Death

Top 7 Benefits of Good Dental Hygiene
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive