Tobacco Is Stealing Young Hearts: A Global Crisis in the Making?

Tobacco use could cause a 30–40% rise in coronary heart disease deaths by 2030, warns a global health report.

Experts Warn of a 30–40% Rise in Tobacco-Related Heart Deaths by 2030

By 2030, 40% Increase in Tobacco-Related Coronary Heart Disease Deaths Anticipated



Did You Know?

By 2030, tobacco could lead to 40% more heart deaths. Act now or pay with your pulse. #tobacco #smoking #hearthealth #medindia’

How Tobacco Attacks the Heart

Tobacco is Striking Before Middle Age

There’s Life After the Last Puff

20 minutes after quitting: Heart rate starts to normalize.

Heart rate starts to normalize. 1 day later: Risk of heart attack begins to fall.

Risk of heart attack begins to fall. 1 year later: Risk of heart disease is cut in half.

Risk of heart disease is cut in half. 15 years later: Your heart is as healthy as a non-smoker’s.

It’s Time to Treat Tobacco Like the Disease It Is

Counseling and mental health support

Nicotine replacement therapy

Affordable medication

Community-based quit programs

This Isn’t Just About Smoking; It’s About Living!

Quit Today! Live Tomorrow! Let Your Heart Beat Risk-Free!

