Tobacco Intake Should Be Stopped After a Cancer Diagnosis

by Jeffil Obadiah on  September 8, 2019 at 9:23 PM Cancer News
Quitting tobacco after a cancer diagnosis is very crucial, and all doctors are asked to advise the same by IASLC.
Cancer patients who continue smoking after their diagnosis have a higher mortality rate and a higher risk for second cancer development. The clinical effects of smoking after the diagnosis of cancer also is having a substantial impact on increased cancer treatment costs, according to the Declaration.

The IASLC Tobacco Control and Smoking Cessation Committee have undertaken this initiative to raise physician involvement in tobacco control, said Dr. Jacek Jassem of the Medical University of Gdansk in Gdansk, Poland.

"For too long, this has been a neglected problem in the education of health professionals. Many physicians still believe that it is too late to offer smoking cessation support at cancer diagnosis. Likewise, most patients believe that there is nothing to be gained from quitting once being diagnosed," Jassem said.

The IASLC Declaration makes several recommendations:

  • All cancer patients should be screened for tobacco use and advised on the benefits of tobacco cessation.
  • In patients who continue smoking after a diagnosis of cancer, evidence-based tobacco cessation assistance should be routinely and integrally incorporated into multidisciplinary cancer care for the patients and their family members.
  • Educational programs regarding cancer management should include tobacco cessation training, empathetic communication around the history of tobacco use and cessation and utilization of existing evidence-based tobacco cessation resources.
  • Smoking cessation counseling and treatment should be a reimbursable service.
  • Smoking status, both initially and during the study, should be a required data element for all prospective clinical studies.
  • Clinical trials of patients with cancer should consider designs that could also determine the most effective tobacco cessation interventions.


Source: Eurekalert

