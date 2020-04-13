by Jeffil Obadiah on  April 13, 2020 at 7:33 PM General Health News
TN Will Soon Plan Lockdow Exit Strategy
With a possibility of the state moving into the community spread stage (third stage) looming large, Tamil Nadu is yet to chart out any lockdown exit strategy.

On Thursday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami said the state is now in the second stage of coronavirus spread and there is a possibility of moving into the third stag and steps are being taken to prevent that from happening.

A 19-member medical team has been constituted for the purpose. The group's advice, along with that of the 12 official groups set up earlier, will be taken into account by the government while deciding whether to extend the lockdown.

Officials also said the exit strategy is yet to be charted out as the number of people testing positive for coronavirus is on the rise and the curve has not gone flat yet.

They also pointed out that several Chief Ministers have asked the Central government to extend the lockdown period.

Source: IANS

