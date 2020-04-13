TN Will Soon Plan Lockdow Exit Strategy

With a possibility of the state moving into the community spread stage (third stage) looming large, Tamil Nadu is yet to chart out any lockdown exit strategy.



On Thursday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami said the state is now in the second stage of coronavirus spread and there is a possibility of moving into the third stag and steps are being taken to prevent that from happening.

Officials also said the exit strategy is yet to be charted out as the number of people testing positive for coronavirus is on the rise and the curve has not gone flat yet.



They also pointed out that several Chief Ministers have asked the Central government to extend the lockdown period.



